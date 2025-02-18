172nd Airlift Wing Opens State-of-the-Art Small Arms Range

Photo By 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds | Staff Sgt. Marcus Johnson, combat arms lead instructor with the 172nd Security Forces...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds | Staff Sgt. Marcus Johnson, combat arms lead instructor with the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, engages his target at the inaugural test fire at the new 172nd Airlift Wing small arms range. Leadership and members of the Mississippi National Guard and the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, joined to celebrate the opening of a state-of-the-art small arms range in Jackson on January 24, 2025. The fourteen-lane, fully-enclosed and impenetrable facility is rated for munitions up to .50 caliber, features moving targets and a dynamic lighting system that can be dimmed, color-adjusted and can simulate strobing police lights, bringing a sense of realism that is uncommonly difficult to achieve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jared Bounds) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, joined to celebrate the opening of a state-of-the-art small arms range in Jackson on January 24, 2025.



The fourteen-lane, fully-enclosed and impenetrable facility is rated for munitions up to .50 caliber, features moving targets and a dynamic lighting system that can be dimmed, color-adjusted and can simulate strobing police lights, bringing a sense of realism that is uncommonly difficult to achieve.



“This range is really something special,” said Col. Matthew Caudel, deputy commander of the 172nd AW. “We took the original National Guard Bureau idea and enhanced it beyond the standard for this type of facility for the entire Air National Guard.” The cutting-edge facility falls squarely in line with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s instruction to promote a more lethal force.



In the past, every training period that required 172nd AW members to practice at a range involved coordination with local law enforcement or six hours of down-and-back travel just to reach the nearest suitable ANG facility in Gulfport, Mississippi.



“The cost was approximately $90,000, over two days, every time we held the training,” said Master Sgt. Louis Stackhouse, 172nd Security Forces Squadron supply and logistics superintendent and combat arms instructor. “With this facility, that cost and those training hours are going back into the squadrons, allowing us to become even more lethal.”



Multiple organizations from across the base provided crucial guidance during the project’s development, including the 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron and 172nd Security Forces Squadron, as well as the 172nd Contracting and Safety offices.



Master Sgt. Rakiam Allen, 172nd CES project and construction manager, oversaw the project from start to finish. “For an $8 million facility with so many details, the process was very smooth,” said Allen. “Our great working relationship with contractors and architects delivered a beautiful and efficient design.”.



The location and sophistication of the new range is attracting attention. “We would like to get to a point where we could host local, and potentially state or federal, law enforcement as well as joint training,” said Caudell.