USAMMC-K conducts sling load training with 2nd CAB

By Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak

Deputy commander, USAMMC-K



CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- Soldiers at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea conducted a joint sling load training Feb. 13 with the 2nd Combat Aviation Battalion to allow both units to enhance proficiency in this essential task.



Sling load operations are a critical component of military logistics, enabling the rapid transport of supplies, equipment and vehicles using helicopters.



The Army Sling Load Training Program ensures that Soldiers acquire the necessary skills to rig, inspect and securely attach loads. This training is vital for supporting both combat and humanitarian missions, especially in scenarios where traditional ground transportation may not be feasible.



The ability to transport heavy or oversized supplies by helicopter gives USAMMC-K a significant tactical advantage in contingency situations. Sling load operations allow units to move supplies across rugged terrain, bypass obstacles and respond quickly to battlefield needs.



However, improper rigging or failure to follow safety protocols can lead to mission failure, equipment loss or even serious injury.



Eleven Soldiers at USAMMC-K took part in the quarterly training. Of those Soldiers, four are members of the Korean military supporting USAMMC-K through the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, or KATUSA, program.



During training, Soldiers learn about various types of sling load equipment, including apex fittings, which attach the load to the helicopter’s cargo hook; slings, clevises and straps for securing loads; and breakaway ties that prevent components from interfering with the aircraft’s movement.



Before any lift, it is crucial to inspect the loads to ensure they are secure and balanced. The Army follows strict inspection guidelines to prevent in-flight failures. Soldiers learn to identify deficiencies in sling load equipment and properly rig cargo nets with a tri-wall of medical supplies. They also use breakaway ties and padding to prevent shifting during flight.



One of the most challenging aspects of sling load training is the hookup phase, where a Soldier connects the load to the aircraft while it hovers overhead. This process requires implementing safety measures to prevent electric shock from static buildup on the rotor blades, including the use of a grounding rod for static discharge.



Clear hand signals are critical for coordinating with the crew chief and pilots to ensure smooth execution. Precision and speed are essential for quickly connecting the load while maintaining control in high-wind conditions.



Once the load is airborne, pilots and ground crews must monitor its stability. Soldiers need to communicate effectively with flight crews to ensure safe transport and proper load release at the drop zone. A miscalculated release or an unbalanced load can create dangerous flight conditions. Sling load training prioritizes safety at every stage.



Soldiers must remain vigilant about potential hazards, such as equipment failure due to improper rigging, static electricity discharge, load shifting during flight and adverse weather conditions that can affect stability. This training is a crucial skill set that enhances USAMMC-K's logistical capabilities.



By ensuring that loads are rigged, inspected and transported safely, Soldiers contribute to mission success and operational efficiency. The training emphasizes attention to detail, teamwork and a commitment to safety -- key attributes that embody military excellence.