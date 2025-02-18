100th OSS AFE wins AF small program of the 2024

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – The 100th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop has been recognized with the Air Force-level AFE Small Program of the Year award for the year of 2024, earning the award for the first time. This recognition follows four consecutive wins at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-level, marking a major milestone for the team.



Aircrew flight equipment plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of pilots and aircrew by maintaining essential gear such as oxygen masks, life rafts, life preservers and survival kits. Their work guarantees that in the event of an emergency, whether in the air or on the ground, aircrew members have the equipment necessary to survive.



The 100th OSS AFE team has made contributions to improving Air Force-wide readiness. They led efforts to update technical guidance, implementing 300 changes across 34 aircraft types and coordinating with 54 experts across five major commands. Their work improved guidance for over 5,400 AFE technicians. Additionally, they identified a critical shortage of life rafts across the Air Force and helped make addressing the issue a priority, improving readiness for 580 aircraft, including RC-135 Rivet Joint, KC-135 Stratotanker, and C-130 Hercules models.



Their innovation extended to anti-exposure suit inspections. Previously, suits had to be shipped to the continental U.S. for inspections, leading to long delays. By working with Air Force Materiel Command, the 100th OSS AFE team sourced a new process to conduct inspections within the European theater and gained approval to use an alternate location. They also identified a corrosion issue with life raft cylinders and worked with AFMC as a lead test unit to solidify a process to refurbish assets for 35 units, saving the Air Force $27,000 in procurement costs.



The team’s impact was also evident during a NATO training exercise led by the U.S. European Command. They introduced specialized equipment kits to support 35 aircrew members and six KC-135 aircraft across four airfields. Their work contributed to the 100th Air Refueling Wing winning the Senior Master Sgt. Albert Evans Trophy for the best air refueling section in the Air Force.



For many members of the 100th OSS AFE team, winning at the Air Force level after years of USAFE victories was a defining moment.



“To finally win this year has been really nice, especially since every year just gets a little more challenging, It shows that we’ve been able to push through and succeed,” said Senior Airman Annabelle Cadd, 100th OSS AFE technician.



Cadd recognized the team’s leadership for their role in the accomplishment.



“Our leadership has guided us so well, giving us the opportunity to even be considered for an award like this,” she said. “You don’t get these awards without putting in the work, and this win proves that hard work pays off.”



Capt. Carly Cannon, 100th OSS AFE flight commander, expressed pride in the team’s dedication.



“Honestly, the greatest accomplishment I could ever have is seeing my team succeed,” Cannon said. “They go above and beyond every day, and to be recognized by Air Force headquarters is an incredible honor.”



Cannon highlighted the importance of the team’s adaptability, particularly during exercises.



“Getting out into the field is rare for this career field, but these dispersal kits allowed them to integrate with aircrew in real world events and exercises,” she said. “Seeing them adapt in austere environments and execute contingency plans shows just how capable they are.”



Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Cyr, 100th OSS AFE superintendent, credited the team’s ability to work freely and innovate to their success.



“We were able to accomplish so much because we had good leadership that empowered us to push boundaries and find innovative solutions,” Cyr said. “The KC-135 is an old aircraft, so sometimes we have to get creative to get the answers we need. Our commanders trusted us to make the right calls to keep the aircrew safe, and that made all the difference.”



Staff Sgt. David Richardson, 100th OSS section chief of flotation and flight line operations, emphasized the importance of consistency and accountability in maintaining their high standards moving forward. As the 100th OSS AFE team looks ahead, they remain committed to setting the standard for Air Force-wide AFE operations. While winning the Air Force-level AFE Small Program of the Year award marks a milestone for the 100th OSS AFE team, their mission remains the same–ensuring that aircrew have the equipment they need to safely complete their missions and return home.



“This is the highest team award you can win, so it’s easy to get complacent,” Richardson said. “But our job is to hold each other accountable and remind each other that this isn’t it. We’re dealing with life saving equipment, so we have to keep pushing and maintain the standard that got us here.”

