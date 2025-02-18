Career Skills Program bridges gap for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz civilian, Army veteran

Courtesy Photo | Col. Elizabeth Gum, command inspector general for Medical Readiness Command-Europe,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Elizabeth Gum, command inspector general for Medical Readiness Command-Europe, and Jose Roman, a Personnel Automation Systems (PAS) specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, discuss Integrated Personnel and Pay System-related issues in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Feb. 13. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Just two months ago, Jose Roman, a new Army veteran, traded in his combat boots for a keyboard, transitioning from active-duty Soldier to civilian Personnel Automation Systems (PAS) specialist at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz thanks to the Army's Career Skills Program (CSP).



Offered through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), CSP provides service members approaching the end of their active-duty service time with up to six months of paid internships in their chosen fields.



Eager to explore civilian career options while maintaining financial stability, Roman didn’t hesitate.



"A paid internship that allows for professional growth while ensuring financial stability was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up, so I worked with TAP CSP coordinators to find out what my options were,” Roman said.



Determined to stay in Germany after four years working for the 21st Theater Sustainment command’s Special Troops Battalion as a human resources specialist, Roman was able to secure an internship at the Military Personnel Division (MPD) on Kleber Kaserne. In this role, he supports system users, troubleshoots technical issues, and develops human resources reports to improve MPD processes and data collection.



Transitioning from intern to full-time employee required Roman to demonstrate his value and integrate into the organization. As an intern, though he qualified for Soldier training holidays, he chose to work alongside his civilian co-workers, treating the internship like a true civilian job.



"This decision proved my commitment to the organization and showed them I was serious about the position," Roman said.



As a PAS specialist, he finds that many of his responsibilities mirror his military experience.



"The actual tasks are similar to what I did in the Army," he said. "The biggest difference is definitely the workplace culture."



One workplace culture shift was the way Roman communicated with customers and office mates.



“In the Army, we rely heavily on acronyms, which doesn’t always translate well in a civilian work environment,” he said.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch encourages all Soldiers to take advantage of the opportunities CSP offers to help ease the transition from military service to civilian careers.



"CSP is more than just a transition program; it's a launchpad,” he said. “It empowers service members to bridge their military experience with civilian careers, ensuring a smooth landing into the civilian world."



“There are many resources available to Soldiers who are ready to leave their military career, including the Army’s Career Skills Program, the Department of Defense Skill Bridge Program and individual internships,” said Kadian Brown, Career Skills Program counselor at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



She advises Soldiers interested in pursuing an internship through the program to register with Soldier for Life-TAP at https://armytap.appsplatformportals.us.



To transitioning service members considering the program, Roman said, “Go for it! You can gain hands-on experience, explore potential career paths, and build professional connections while still receiving military pay.”



For more information about career skills programs, visit https://home.army.mil/imcom/customers/career-skills-program or https://skillbridge.osd.mil/locations.htm.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.