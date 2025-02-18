Hawaii ANG, Indonesian Air Force Advance Partnership with Second Year of Air-To-Air Refueling Engagement

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | An Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a Hawaii Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | An Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a Hawaii Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron during an air-to-air refueling training mission over Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2025. This bilateral training, supported by the 154th Wing, enables IDAF pilots to recertify their F-16 air refueling qualifications while strengthening interoperability and regional security. The Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Program continues to enhance operational readiness and fosters U.S.-Indonesia defense cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

DENPASAR, Indonesia – Hawaii Air National Guard personnel from the 154th Wing participated in air-to-air refueling engagement with the Indonesian Air Force as part of efforts to support F-16 recertification requirements identified during the 2024 Airmen-to-Airmen Talks. The training focused on strengthening interoperability, operational effectiveness, and regional security efforts between the two forces in Denpasar, Indonesia in Feb. 17-21.



This engagement was part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), which has played a critical role in advancing air-to-air refueling capabilities between Hawaii ANG and the Indonesian Air Force.



In this training cycle, five new and 21 IDAF F-16 pilots successfully earned their air-refueling qualifications. The 203rd Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) directly supported over 40 F-16 sorties, demonstrating the increasing complexity and operational integration of these joint capabilities.



“For many of us, this mission isn’t just about fuel transfers—it’s about trust, adaptability, and building a foundation for future interoperability,” said 1st Lt. Alison Bowman, a pilot with the 203rd ARS. “Through pre- and post-mission briefings, we are exchanging air refueling tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance operational efficiency.”



For the 203rd ARS, this mission extended beyond technical proficiency—it was an engagement in adaptability and cross-cultural collaboration in a region with unique airspace and logistical challenges.



“Air refueling engagements in this region gives us a great opportunity to fine-tune our skills while working closely with our partners in a dynamic environment,” said Tech. Sgt. Angelica Amian, 203rd ARS inflight refueler. “By staying in constant communication and giving each other real-time feedback, we were able to work together more smoothly. It’s all about building that trust and understanding so we can operate effectively as a team.”



As the engagement progressed, both air forces refined their air domain awareness capabilities, reinforcing their commitment to regional stability.



“This opportunity not only strengthens our operational readiness but also ensures we have the capabilities to secure our territorial integrity,” said Lt. Col Ripdho 'Mohawk' Utomo, IDAF exercise planner. “We want to thank the Hawaii Air National Guard for their support to maintain our currency and certifications. I’m looking forward to continuing this cooperation."



The Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) - Indonesia Military Bilateral Partnership, established in 2006 through the National Guard Bureau (NGB), continues to serve as a key initiative supporting USINDOPACOM's goal of enhancing defense relations and strengthening Indonesia’s military capabilities.



As the training concluded, the Hawaii Air National Guard reaffirmed its commitment to fostering international partnerships through high-level military operations, activities, and investments. Working alongside allies such as Indonesia, Hawaii ANG continues to support global stability and operational excellence in air mobility and aerial refueling capabilities.



Looking ahead, future training opportunities will build upon the progress achieved during this exercise, further advancing U.S.-Indonesia defense cooperation. With continued collaboration and shared training objectives, both air forces are committed to strengthening regional security, enhancing readiness, and improving interoperational capabilities for future missions.