USAG Rheinland-Pfalz unites mission partners at operations conference

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted an operations conference Feb. 13 at the...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted an operations conference Feb. 13 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh, which brought tenant units and mission partners together to improve collaboration, synchronize operations and streamline planning for the remainder of the fiscal year. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted an operations conference Feb. 13 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh, which brought tenant units and mission partners together to improve collaboration, synchronize operations and streamline planning for the remainder of the fiscal year.



The conference provided a platform for operations professionals across the Rheinland-Pfalz footprint to address challenges, share best practices and discuss key topics affecting mission readiness for USAG RP, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Medical Readiness Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, NATO Brigade and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.



“All the units in this footprint are extremely busy with their own missions,” said Lee Lewis, the Garrison’s chief of operations. “By coming together as a team, we can find ways to support each other and improve efficiency with our tenant units, which helps Soldiers and ultimately, military families.”



Lewis said these recurring conferences play a vital role in enhancing coordination and reinforcing the Army’s mission in Europe.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.