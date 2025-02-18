Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. participate in Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint 25-71 (Resilient Shield)

Courtesy Photo | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Hayden Mason, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Hayden Mason, the tactical action officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), mans a watch station in the ship’s combat information alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors from the Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) during Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) 25-71 (Resilient Shield), Feb. 24. Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) 25-71 (Resilient Shield) is an annual computer-generated exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to integrate and hone warfighting skills collectively in a tactically demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces launched Fleet Synthetic Training – Joint (FST-J) 25-71 (Resilient Shield), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, and other command centers throughout the region, Feb. 24-27, 2025.



FST-J 25-71 (Resilient Shield) will provide computer-generated training to commands ashore and ships at sea. This training provides the opportunity for ships, Patriot batteries, and command centers to integrate and hone warfighting skills collectively in a tactically demanding environment. The annual exercise focuses on testing and refining U.S.-Japan forces’ ballistic missile defense (BMD) tactics, techniques and procedures, pre-planned responses, and warfighting concepts.



“With this year’s Resilient Shield 25, our joint and combined U.S.-Japan team continues to advance our collective ballistic missile defense,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7 Fleet. “This exercise presents our teams with dynamic, realistic BMD scenarios meant to sharpen our reflexes and harden our defenses as we provide an all-domain missile defense capability to the Indo-Pacific theater.”



FST-J 71 (Resilient Shield) series is focused on strengthening the integrated operational capabilities of the joint U.S. forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) to improve proficiency in warfighting and joint operations for ballistic missile defense.



Participating units include the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Higgins (DDG 76), USS Benfold (DDG 65) and USS Shoup (DDG 86), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178) and the Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173). Additional participants include the 613th Air Operations Center, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, E-3 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The coordination across U.S. joint forces is key to planning and executing missions to fortify a bilateral all-domain missile defense capability that supports regional security and stability.



The successful defense of the U.S. and our allies from ballistic missile threats requires detailed planning, precision ship stationing and quick defensive reactions. In turn, the BMD mission is one of many that the U.S. and its allies and partners practice routinely to maintain maximum proficiency and interoperability.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.