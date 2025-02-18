Pushing Past Limits: The Power of Resilience in Ronin Week

The ability to endure, adapt, and overcome is not just a requirement in the military—it’s a way of life. Through sweat, challenge, and camaraderie, Ronin Week is shaping up to be an event that puts resilience to the test in more ways than one.
“Ronin Week is about more than just fitness or training—it’s about showing up for yourself and for the person next to you,” says COL Torrance G. Cleveland, 10th Support Group Commander. “Taking a moment to look at holistic health and fitness. We all hit walls sometimes, whether it’s in the field, in the gym, or in life. What matters is how we respond. Do we stop, or do we take the next step forward? This week is about learning to embrace those challenges, to trust your team, and to come out stronger.”
-Resilience Is More Than a Facade
CSM Tamara S. Drury, 10th Support Group, sees Ronin Week as a critical opportunity for soldiers to build genuine resilience—not just the appearance of it.
“Resiliency at its essence is the ability to adapt, overcome adversity, and remain focused under pressure,” Drury explains. “Oftentimes, we learn to mask our struggles, putting on a facade just to get through the day.”
She warns that this kind of false resilience can have long-term consequences. “This is a dangerous disguise that can lead to burnout, decreased performance, and long-term mental health issues. It’s our responsibility as leaders to foster an environment where asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”
For Drury, real resilience is built through more than just endurance. “Genuine resiliency is built through trust, support, and tough, realistic training,” she says. “Teamwork, cohesion, and mutual support ensure our formations remain ready and mission-focused.”
-The Struggle of Self-Discipline
For SSG David Hansel, 10th Support Group Signal Support Sergeant, the principles of Ronin Week align closely with his journey of self-discipline and transformation. Not long ago, Hansel found himself stuck in a cycle of complacency—doing just enough to get by but lacking the motivation to push himself further.
“The hardest part wasn’t just working out or eating right—it was staying consistent,” Hansel says. “In the beginning, I struggled because I was doing the bare minimum to get by. Laziness got in the way, and I told myself that ‘good enough’ was enough. But at some point, I had to break out of that mindset and commit to something more.”
His wake-up call came when he realized the toll his choices were taking. “I wasn’t the same athlete I used to be. I was carrying extra weight, moving slower, feeling less capable,” he recalls. “And I hated that feeling.”
Hansel believes discipline is the foundation of success. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that discipline is everything when it comes to making a change,” he explains. “You have to be intentional about what you eat, how you train, and the habits you build. Resilience is what keeps you from skipping a workout just because you’re tired or from grabbing junk food just because it’s convenient.”
-The Physical Fitness Challenge: A Test of Mind and Body
A defining highlight of Ronin Week is the Physical Fitness Challenge, designed to push soldiers physically and reinforce mental toughness and adaptability.
This challenge is not just about exertion; it’s about mindset. It is designed to keep heart rates up while forcing soldiers to stay in the moment. Sometimes it’s not about thinking about what’s ahead but taking things one step at a time.
The event introduces fresh and unconventional training elements, making it unlike anything soldiers have encountered before. The goal is for participants to leave with a sense of accomplishment, camaraderie, and a new perspective on perseverance.
-Pushing Past the Breaking Point
Hansel, who has undergone a personal transformation through discipline and consistency, sees a strong connection between his journey and the principles behind Ronin Week.
“Ronin Week is all about resilience—embracing challenges, learning from failures, and moving forward no matter what obstacles stand in the way,” Hansel explains. “That’s exactly what my own fitness journey has been. I had to stop making excuses, stop taking the easy way out, and push past what I thought were my limits. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: Even if you think you'll lose, you'll be fine as long as you don’t give up and keep pushing forward.”
His story underscores why events like Ronin Week matter—not just for physical development but for strengthening the mental resilience that defines an effective soldier.
-The Mission Ahead
Ronin Week is about more than just overcoming obstacles in a single event—it’s about instilling a mindset that carries forward into every mission.
Success isn’t just about individual performance; it’s about knowing the soldier next to you is facing the same obstacles and that, together, you will overcome them. This is a chance to test limits, support one another, and come out stronger.
As Ronin Week unfolds, its core message is clear: embrace the challenge, trust your team, and push forward—one step at a time.
