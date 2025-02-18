RONIN Week Embodies 10th Support Group Warrior Ethos

In feudal Japan, a samurai became a RONIN upon the death of his master, relying on self-reliance, resilience, and adaptability to survive. Soldiers of the 10th Support Group embraced these traits during RONIN Week, held from Feb. 11-13 in Okinawa, Japan, and Feb. 18-19 at Camp Zama, Japan.



RONIN Week was established to give Soldiers and families time to reflect, reset, enhance life skills, and strengthen unit cohesion. Reflecting on challenges--both on the battlefield and in life--and supporting fellow Soldiers helps build stronger teams.



“It’s a time to support each other, strengthen our unit, and connect,” said Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander. “RONIN Week isn’t about checking boxes; it’s about taking care of yourselves, your fellow Soldiers, and your families. You are not alone; we’re in this together.”



The week began with a focus on holistic wellness, including a prayer breakfast featuring keynote speaker Col. (CH) Christopher Wallace, U.S. Army Japan Command chaplain. Sessions included strategic, operational (readiness and resiliency training), and warfighter (professional development) components. Experts from the Army’s Ready and Resilient Directorate provided resilience-building classes, while retired Command Sgt. Major Lamont Christian led post-traumatic growth training.



Additional events included physical fitness challenges and team-building exercises centered on camaraderie. The overarching theme was learning from others to build resilience and sharing that strength with the team.



“Turn your mess into a message,” said Lt. Col. RaShaun D. Warren, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deputy commander. “You are going to go through things. You can’t avoid it. What’s important is taking those challenges you’ve overcome and sharing them with the force. That’s your message of success.”



For many Soldiers, the training was impactful. 1st Lt. Teagan Fisher, who recently faced personal hardships, found reassurance in hearing senior leaders emphasize the importance of taking a step back when needed.



“I was having a rough few months,” Fisher said. “Hearing leadership say you don’t have to have your foot on the gas pedal all the time--that was really powerful.”



Sgt. 1st Class Henry T. Gundacker likened the experience to rebuilding with Lego blocks. “This is a time to rebuild my castle. To reset, feel confident in what I’ve built, and recognize how far I’ve come.”



RONIN Week served as a powerful reminder that resilience isn’t just about enduring hardships--it’s about transforming challenges into strength. Through reflection, connection, and shared experiences, Soldiers reaffirmed their commitment to themselves, their teams, and their mission. As they return to duty, they carry forward the message that resilience is a journey, not a destination. By supporting one another and embracing growth, they embody the true spirit of the RONIN--self-reliant yet never alone.

