Eighth Army commemorates 74th anniversary of the Battle of Hill 180

Courtesy Photo | Both U.S. military members and Republic of Korea service members attended the 74th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Both U.S. military members and Republic of Korea service members attended the 74th anniversary of the Battle of Bayonet Hill Commemoration Ceremony held at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alaura Lucas) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – On Feb. 20, 2025, the Eighth Army commemorated the 74th anniversary of the Battle of Hill 180, also known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of nine U.S. Soldiers under the command of Capt. Lewis Millett.



The annual ceremony pays tribute to the Soldiers' heroic actions during the Korean War, highlighting the enduring strength of the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and the commitment to defending South Korea. This event underscored Eighth Army's dedication to fostering strong alliances and partnerships, emphasizing the importance of unity between the United States and the ROK.



“The Battle of Hill 180 is a testament to the indomitable warrior spirit of the American and Korean Soldiers who fought side by side throughout the Korean War, forging the strong bonds and Katchi Kapshida spirit that remain alive and well today,” said Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, operations, who served as the event’s guest speaker. “Not only did these Soldiers answer the call to serve their nation, but they also had the courage to charge the hill when they were needed most.”



On Feb. 7, 1951, during the Korean War, Millett and his soldiers of Easy Company, 27th Infantry Regiment, launched a daring uphill bayonet charge against entrenched Chinese forces. Under relentless enemy fire, Millett led his men forward, famously shouting, “We’re going up the hill. Fix bayonets. Charge! Everyone goes with me!”



Despite sustaining multiple injuries from grenade shrapnel, Millett fought fiercely, reached the summit of Hill 180, and secured the position. The attack cost the lives of nine American soldiers but marked a critical victory. The battle became one of the last major bayonet charges in American military history and a defining moment in the Korean War. Millett later received the Medal of Honor for his leadership and valor.



The ceremony, held at Osan Air Base, included the playing of the ROK and U.S. national anthems, an invocation led by the 35th Air Defense Artillery chaplain, and remarks commemorating the historical significance of the battle. Crockett’s address emphasized the lasting lessons of Hill 180, drawing parallels to modern challenges.



“In today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment, we must remember the hard-fought lessons of the Korean War,” Crockett said. “At the operational and tactical level, it is imperative to sustain consistent, tough, realistic, standards-based training in all conditions, both day and night. Training under these conditions forges cohesive teams that can fight and win. It also develops effective leaders who possess the courage, audacity, discipline, and tenacity to lead the charge shouting, ‘Fix bayonets and follow me!’ when the situation demands it.”



Following Crockett’s remarks, the ceremony featured a wreath-laying tribute, a 21-gun salute by the 35th Air Defense Artillery firing party and the playing of “Taps” by the Eighth Army Band.



Eighth Army Soldiers, leaders, and members of the local community attended the event to honor the legacy of the brave men who fought on Hill 180. The ceremony also emphasized the strength of the community, recognizing the shared history and unity among American service members, South Korean allies and the local populace.



For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.