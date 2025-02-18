Going the distance: Okinawa Marathon 2025

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Team Kadena continued its decades-long tradition of support for the Okinawa Marathon on February 16, 2025.



Refreshed by a rainy start, service members and their families cheered on the participants, offering encouragement and much-needed supplies along the course. Volunteers stationed at various checkpoints along the route provided water, fruit, motivation, medical and emergency support, ensuring the athletes had all they needed to continue.



“It’s always inspiring to see so many service members and families come together to support this incredible event,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robinson Mata, 18th Mission Support Group commander. “The Okinawa Marathon is not only a celebration of physical fitness, but also a way for us to give back to the local community in this long-held event.”



Since its inception in 1993, the Okinawa Marathon has grown into a hallmark event designed to promote fitness across the island, foster community, and encourage residents to get involved however they can. More than 9,000 participants ran the 1.7-mile stretch this year on Kadena Air Base, marking the 30th year the base has supported the marathon.



“The Okinawa Marathon is a powerful symbol of how events like this bring our service members and the people of Okinawa closer together and the tightness of our bond through this decades-long tradition,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander.



The Okinawa Marathon is not just a race; it’s a testament to the power of collaboration, the importance of physical health, and the enduring partnership between the U.S. military and the people of Okinawa.

