McAlester Army Ammunition Plant cuts ribbon on HAWK Missile Test Facility

MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNTION PLANT, Okla. — The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma formally unveiled a modernized facility designed to support the U.S. military’s air defense capabilities: the Theater Readiness Monitoring Facility.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony for this state-of-the-art capability was held on Feb. 20, and it commemorates the continuation of a long-standing commitment to safeguarding the future through innovation, collaboration, and service to global security.



The TRMF supports the U. S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Security Assistance Management Directorate, Non-Standard Missile Systems, and HAWK missile system.



The TRMF is involved in the testing, recertification, assembly, and repair of the HAWK missile, an important air defense asset that has stood the test of time and continues to play a vital role in protecting lives around the globe, will be done inside the TRMF.



The HAWK missile system, originally deployed by the U.S. Army in 1959, has been upgraded over the years to maintain its effectiveness in the face of evolving threats. The missile's capabilities have proven highly successful in intercepting slow-moving aerial threats, making it a key part of air defense strategies. In 1971, the missile underwent a major improvement program, known as the Improved HAWK, further enhancing its precision and operational range.



The TRMF already plays an essential role in ensuring the HAWK missile remains ready for action. Due to the new facility, as of 2025, MCAAP has inspected a total of 2,751 HAWK missiles, a monumental achievement that underscores the scale of the operation. In addition to servicing missiles from the U.S., the new facility has also received 825 missiles and other equipment donations from six countries, further demonstrating the global importance of the HAWK system in air defense.



The success of the TRMF project is the result of extensive collaboration between multiple organizations.



“Getting this TRMF established has truly been a major undertaking with many challenges, and we wouldn’t be here today without the hard work and help of many different organizations,” said Kendall Prather, the missile technical specialist, who works for the HAWK Project Office. “It’s important for us to celebrate this milestone and everyone who played a part.”



One of the most noteworthy aspects of the TRMF’s success is the support provided by the MCAAP’s Mobile Ammunition Renovation Inspection Demilitarization team. The team’s expertise and dedication have extended beyond U.S. borders, with team members traveling to other countries to provide on-the-ground support for the HAWK program. In one such mission, nine MCAAP personnel traveled overseas where they successfully disassembled, crated, and shipped TRMF equipment. This complex operation was a major success, far exceeding initial expectations.

The significance of the TRMF is not limited to the present; its establishment ensures that HAWK missile systems are well-equipped to continue supporting modern air defense missions. The ability to test and repair missiles that have been inactive for over 30 years is crucial in maintaining a steady supply of ready-to-fire missiles, a task that the TRMF was built to fulfill.



Ellsworth K. “Kenny” Johnson III, the HAWK Project Manager and a key figure in the TRMF project, emphasized the facility’s vital role.



“Your work here at MCAAP is vital, as HAWK interceptors are needed more than ever, as a new generation of HAWK air defenders protect property and – more importantly – innocent lives in the 21st century,” Johnson said. “More innocent lives will be saved, and aggressors will be deterred and ultimately defeated because of the ongoing work here in Oklahoma.”



The TRMF is a shining example of teamwork, innovation, and dedication. From the HAWK missile’s original introduction in the late 1950s to its current use in international defense operations, the missile system has proven itself as an indispensable part of the global security landscape. Thanks to the work at MCAAP, the HAWK missile will remain a reliable tool in defense, capable of saving lives and deterring threats for many years to come.

