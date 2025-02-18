USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to the Philippines, Commemorates 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Manila

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | From left to right, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | From left to right, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson, U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, and American Battle Monuments Commission Secretary Charles K. Djou, stand together after a wreath-laying ceremony at the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Manila at Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines, on Feb. 22, 2025. Attended by U.S. and Philippine dignitaries, the event recognized the service and sacrifice of more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and more than 100,000 civilians who lost their lives during the fight to liberate the Philippine capital and highlighted the strength of the enduring U.S.-Philippines Alliance that has promoted peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines - Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Philippines from Feb. 20-22, 2025, deepening the U.S.-Philippines relationship as both countries commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Manila.



During the trip, he met with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, National Security Advisor Eduardo Año, Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr, and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay L. Carlson to discuss shared security concerns, including maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster response, and counterterrorism. He also met Secretary and Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Andres Centino, underscoring U.S. commitment to the AFP to enhance maritime domain awareness and capacity building in order to counter illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities.



Paparo also met with U.S. and Filipino World War II veterans and gave a speech at the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Manila at Manila American Cemetery. Attended by U.S. and Philippine dignitaries and guests, the event recognized the service and sacrifice of more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and more than 100,000 civilians who lost their lives during the fight to liberate the Philippine capital.



“Our nations have stood together for decades, confronting common challenges and advancing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region,” Paparo said during his remarks. “The liberation of Manila was a triumph for universal values of human dignity, self-determination, and the human spirit. As we honor the memory of those who gave their lives, let us rededicate ourselves to the cause of freedom and our enduring partnership. May the sacrifices of our forebears inspire us to stand firm in the face of challenges, and may our bonds of friendship and cooperation grow stronger in the years to come.”



The United States has supported the Philippines' democratic institutions, responded to natural disasters, and worked together to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States remains committed to the defense and security of the Philippines and will continue working together to deter aggression and uphold international law.



Since 1951, the U.S.-Philippines Alliance has upheld peace and security in the Indo-Pacific with a shared vision of transparency, the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The modernization of the relationship through training and joint all-domain operation events such as upcoming exercise Balikatan continue to enhance U.S.-Philippine bilateral interoperability and lethality across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace domains.



