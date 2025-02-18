Photo Story: Contractors move second of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors move second of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 as a barracks...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors move second of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 as a barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved Feb. 12, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors are moving several buildings in January and February 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Contractors finished second movement of a World War II-era barracks building Feb. 12-13, 2025, as they moved it from the installation’s 1600 block on the cantonment area to the 500 block for temporary placement.



The first of the five 83-year-old buildings was moved Jan. 22. A total of five barracks buildings on the installation cantonment area’s 1600 block are being moved during January and February 2025 while the ground is frozen, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.



Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., is the contractor doing the building moving with wheels and remote control powered by a generator. These buildings, originally constructed in 1942, will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on two new officer quarters buildings.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”