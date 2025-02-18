Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Contractors move second of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 at Fort McCoy, Part 1

    Contractors move second of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors finished second movement of a World War II-era barracks building Feb. 12-13, 2025, as they moved it from the installation’s 1600 block on the cantonment area to the 500 block for temporary placement.

    The first of the five 83-year-old buildings was moved Jan. 22. A total of five barracks buildings on the installation cantonment area’s 1600 block are being moved during January and February 2025 while the ground is frozen, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.

    Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., is the contractor doing the building moving with wheels and remote control powered by a generator. These buildings, originally constructed in 1942, will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on two new officer quarters buildings.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 22:50
    Story ID: 491314
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Army military construction
    World War II-era barracks

