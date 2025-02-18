Bassett ACH pharmacist slated for Command and General Staff Officer Course

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Brandi Martone, chief of pharmacy services for Medical Department Activity...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Brandi Martone, chief of pharmacy services for Medical Department Activity -Alaska, serving at Bassett Army Community Hospital, has earned a coveted seat at the General Staff Officer Course at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. The CGSS, the largest of four academic schools within the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, provides master’s-level curriculum and instruction to nearly 5,000 U.S. Army majors, sister service and inter-agency personnel annually. see less | View Image Page

FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Army Maj. Brandi Martone, chief of pharmacy services for Medical Department Activity – Alaska, serving at Bassett Army Community Hospital, has earned a coveted seat in the Command and General Staff School’s Command and General Staff Officer Course at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas.



This highly competitive residency evaluates thousands of candidates who undergo a rigorous review process that includes a board evaluation of their service records before being ranked on an order-of-merit list. Only the top 600 are re-ranked for final assignment, and each branch is allotted just a handful of seats.



For pharmacists, that means one or two coveted spots each year. Martone not only made the initial cut, but also emerged as one of the highest-ranked pharmacists — a testament to her skill and dedication.



Army Col. Parker Hahn, deputy for nursing administration at Medical Department Activity - Alaska, highlighted the significance of her achievement. “In my 23 years of service, I have rarely encountered an officer as remarkable and capable as Maj. Martone,” he said. “Her autonomy, independence, and ability to make split-second decisions are second to none. If I could, I’d have her on my staff every day.”



Hahn’s praise reflects the high standards expected of officers selected for this program and the confidence the Army places in its top performers.

Speaking about the opportunity, Martone said, "I am thankful for the opportunity,. Going to the resident course and being surrounded with officers from all across the Army – with a variety of backgrounds – will be a great learning experience.”



Martone acknowledges the hard work she has put into her career, but also credits her leaders and teammates for helping her to be the Soldier she is today.



“I am grateful to my leaders, past and present, for always pushing me in my career and supporting opportunities that I have been able to have,” said Martone. “Additionally, I appreciate all my peers and subordinates that have believed in me and allowed me to grow into a better leader and officer. The course will provide additional training and military education to broaden my military and operational knowledge, giving me the ability to continue to groom my career and hopefully set me up to be a stronger asset for the AMEDD community."



The CGSS, the largest of four academic schools within the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, provides master’s-level curriculum and instruction to nearly 5,000 U.S. Army majors, sister service and inter-agency personnel annually.