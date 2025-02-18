Chief of Naval Air Training Announces Mr. Dick Messbarger Receives Honorary Wings of Gold

Photo By Morgan Galvin | The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dick...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Galvin | The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dick Messbarger has been awarded the prestigious Honorary Wings of Gold, presented by Rear Admiral Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training, at the 2025 Goshawk Ball aboard the USS Lexington on Friday, February 21, 2025. see less | View Image Page

By CNATRA Public Affairs



CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dick Messbarger has been awarded the prestigious Honorary Wings of Gold, presented by Rear Admiral Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training, at the 2025 Goshawk Ball aboard the USS Lexington on Friday, February 21, 2025.



Messbarger, a veteran and esteemed member of the naval aviation community, becomes the 38th individual to receive this rare and distinguished honor. The Honorary Wings of Gold, established in 1949, are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional support, dedication, and contributions to the United States Navy’s aviation programs. Messbarger joins the ranks of former distinguished honorary Naval Aviators such as Bob Hope, General James Doolittle and Tom Cruise.



Since 1991, Messbarger has been the lead community advocate for Naval Aviation’s mission in South Texas. He was the founder and key member of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville Task Force, affectionately known as the “We love NAS Kingsville” group. This group was an integral part in bringing the T-45 to South Texas, alleviating many of the issues that mad the airfield vulnerable to Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). BRAC is a process used by the Department of Defense to close and realign military bases. Messbarger has been a conduit for all things military in the local community. He was directly responsible for hiring over 75 aspiring Naval Aviation student spouses throughout the Kingsville and Corpus Christi area during his time as Executive Director of the Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council, a testament to his support of the entire Navy community.



The presentation took place during the Navy League of Kingsville’s Goshawk Ball, a gathering that celebrates the achievements of naval aviators, their families, and the broader naval aviation community. The event aboard the USS Lexington served as a fitting venue for this momentous occasion, allowing attendees to honor the rich history and legacy of naval aviation.



“I am extremely proud to present Mr. Dick Messbarger with the Honorary Wings of Gold,” said Rear Admiral Brophy. “His commitment to the Navy has made an incredible impact on our aviation community. This recognition is well-deserved, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated individuals supporting the Navy.”



The Honorary Wings of Gold serve as a symbol of the extraordinary efforts made by individuals like Messbarger, whose work ensures that Naval Air Training continues to maintain the highest standards of excellence.

CNATRA extends its deepest congratulations to Mr. Messbarger on this remarkable achievement and thanks him for his continued dedication to the Navy and its aviation mission.



The mission of Naval Air Training Command (NATRACOM) is to train, mentor, and deliver the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict. Headquartered on board NAS Corpus Christi, Texas, CNATRA leads the NATRACOM composed of five training air wings located on Naval Air Stations in Florida, Mississippi and Texas. The wings are home to 17 training squadrons.