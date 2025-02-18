AFCENT Airmen recognized for outstanding service, awarded Meritorious Unit

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C.—Headquarters Air Combat Command recently awarded Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) with the Meritorious Unit Award, recognizing Airmen for their outstanding service during numerous Middle East operations from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, showcasing their skill in air combat, coalition integration, and humanitarian aid delivery.



During that time, AFCENT directly contributed to six different named operations, to include Inherent Resolve, Prosperity Guardian, and Poseidon Archer. Airmen worked with 21 different Coalition and joint force partners, generating over 19,500 combat sorties, and executed over a hundred deliberate strikes to defeat adversaries and defend commercial shipping and U.S. Navy assets in the Red Sea.



“This Meritorious Unit award is a testament to the tireless work of our Airmen and their outstanding achievements in direct support of combat operations,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Central) command chief. “It reflects the very essence of who we are – a culture committed to excellence, driven by unwavering dedication, and always striving to exceed the demands of the AFCENT mission.”



Beyond combat operations, the unit demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian aid. In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, under the direction of the President of the United States, the unit orchestrated the delivery of 2.5 million pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza to ease human suffering.



Airmen assigned or attached to AFCENT’s primary Personnel Accounting Symbol (PAS) code, or one of its subordinate unit PAS codes, for at least one day during June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, are eligible to wear the Meritorious Unit Award ribbon. Airmen should contact their local Commander’s Support Staff or home station Military Personnel Flight to provide documentation to have the Meritorious Unit Award added to their records. Airmen may need to provide proof of assignment/attachment and the Meritorious Unit Award special order GA-025 for it to properly reflect in personnel files.

