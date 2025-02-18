EACH welcomes new CSM in change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Command Sgt. Maj. Wendy Menendez speaks to the men and women of Evans Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Command Sgt. Maj. Wendy Menendez speaks to the men and women of Evans Army Community Hospital during the EACH change of responsibility ceremony Feb. 21. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Brockway relinquished responsibility of EACH to Menendez in a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Carson’s Special Event Center Feb. 21, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Brockway relinquished responsibility of Evans Army Community Hospital to Command Sgt. Maj. Wendy Menendez in a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Carson’s Special Events Center Feb. 21, 2025.



During Brockway’s time at Evans, the EACH team in received an "A Grade" from Leapfrog for Quality and Safety in both 2023 and 2024. During that same timeframe, EACH also had the highest quality and safety grade in the entire Defense Health Agency for 2024. Under Brockway’s leadership, EACH hosted the 2024 MRC, West Best Medic Competition, to determine the Best Medic in the Region, while providing high-value training to both competitors and staff.



Col. Matthew Mapes, EACH commander, was the presiding officer for the change of responsibility.



“Sergeant Major Brockway has continually demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience and commitment to excellence,” said Mapes. “He will be best remembered by countless Soldiers and Civilians for his dedication to the mission and his ability to lead during the most challenging of circumstances. Command Sgt. Maj. Brockway, thank you for your service to the United States Army and to the men and women of Evans Army Community Hospital. It has truly been an honor to serve with you.”



During his final remarks to the men and women of EACH, Brockway thanked the leadership team for their support and the Soldiers and staff for their service and support to Fort Carson community.



“Your hard work and dedication to the mission continues to amaze me every day and I truly believe that every morning I walked into the greatest healthcare facility in the [Military Health System],” Brockway said. “You continue to save, heal and transform every life that walks through those doors. You make leading this organization enjoyable, fulfilling, and frankly, something I’m going to miss.”



Menendez comes to EACH from the Army’s Sergeants Major Academy, where she served as an instructor at the Academy. She began her career as a 68 Whiskey, combat medic, and has served in a variety of leadership positions including Command Sergeant Major, Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic and Division Surgeon Chief Medical NCO, 10th Mountain Division She also has four combat tours to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



During her remarks at the ceremony, Menendez pledged to continue to the legacy of excellence established by Brockway.



“It is an honor and an immense responsibility to take care of America’s sons, daughters, their family members and our retiree population,” Menendez said. “I look forward to working alongside you and I’m confident that together, we will not only maintain our current standards, but also strive to even greater achievements by upholding traditions and standards of our Army and our organization.”