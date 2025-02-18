IG Conducts Research Visit to Fort Cavazos IRC

Photo By Spc. Nathan Morse | Lt. Col. Tia Terry, Inspector General with the Department of the Army, Inspector...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nathan Morse | Lt. Col. Tia Terry, Inspector General with the Department of the Army, Inspector General's office, Systemic Inspections, Division number one, speaks with Soliders during a staff exchange at the Fort Cavazos, Installation Reception Center Feb. 19, 2025, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The purpose of this visit was to observe the in-processing operations on the installation, and to gather data and formulate research questions to identify improvements and deficiencies within the Army. They are currently focusing on the reception and in-processing of Soldiers and their families between installations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathan Morse). see less | View Image Page

Fort Cavazos, Texas, --- U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tia Terry, and Master Sgt. Kendra Sharp, inspectors general with the Department of the Army, Inspector General's office, Systemic Inspections, Division number one, conducted a research visit to the Fort Cavazos Installation Reception Center, Feb. 19, to observe the in-processing operations on the installation.



The IG mission is to gather data and formulate research questions to identify improvements and deficiencies within the Army. They are currently focusing on the reception and in-processing of Soldiers and their families between installations.



“Before we do a major inspection, we'll go somewhere and do a research visit, where we learn about the topic, we test our questions, and we gather data and information to help better formulate our research plan,” said Terry.



During the visit, Terry and Sharp observed how the IRC cadre conducts their in-processing operations, their interaction with incoming Soldiers, and how they operate as a team.



“Essentially, it's a research visit to understand what the installation reception center does for the post that it's assigned to," said Capt. William Scott III, the Fort Cavazos IRC commander. “They're trying to understand what we are doing, and if it could be modeled at other installations to see the feasibility of the installation reception center.”



The IG team also participated in a sensing session with the cadre members, to identify any areas that may need improvement within the organization.



“We're looking for testimonial evidence,” said Terry. “How do people see from their perspectives and from their echelon? So, we’re talking to the cadre members on the ground as well as to people in upper echelons. We want to make sure we’re asking them the right questions, at the appropriate rank and for the scenario in which they operate.”



The role of the IG inspector can often be compared to a mechanic checking the oil levels in a car. Terry made the comparison of conducting inspections across the Army to checking the fluid levels in a car. Sometimes you show up to a unit and things are running just fine. Other times, the car needs oil.



“This inspection is important,” said Scott. "Number one, to make sure that we're on the right track for what we should be doing to take care of soldiers, and so we can make the best product regarding how we receive and in-process soldiers.”



The information exchanged during this visit will be used to streamline processes at the Fort Cavazos IRC to ensure incoming Soldiers are well taken care of prior to reaching their respective units.



“We're hoping to make [the IRC] more efficient and ensure that they're properly resourced,” said Terry. “And to ensure a smooth transition for soldiers and their family members when conducting a permanent change of station. Thus, making the move a little less stressful and [the IRC] more effective.”



Throughout the visit by the IG, Scott commended his team on their proficiency in ensuring new Soldiers get the guidance and assistance required, as well as telling IG what goes well, and what things need to change.



“I'm very proud of them for what they've done,” said Scott. “Thus far in my eight months of being here, I've seen a lot of great professionals serving here. So great job to them, and also to keep going. Soldiers are looking up to them to see what they want to do in the army, and whether they want to be just like them. So, I want them to keep going and keep being the best people they can be when it comes to taking care of soldiers.”