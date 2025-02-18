The 78th Training Division Designs A Unique CSM Coin

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – When Master Sgt. Carlos Meza, an automated logistical specialist at the 78th Training Division listened to the voices on a conference call, his thoughts suddenly turned to an entirely different skills set.



“Hey CSM, I do graphic design if you want to work with me on creating a coin,” he remembers telling his command sergeant major. Units don’t produce coins very often, but then CSMs don’t always launch a brand new one.



Under the direction of Command Sgt. Maj. Jodi R. Renner, a new, one-of-a-kind CSM coin has been produced by the 78th headquarters here on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



Army coins, sometimes called challenge coins are a tradition in the Army as well as the Army Reserve. They’re used to recognize Soldier’s achievements, build camaraderie, and helps boost unit morale. Anyone serving in the military can tell you, one of the most important keys to a unit’s success and readiness is morale.



Meza explained his approach. “It was mentioned she (CSM) wanted to create a new coin. “I said you know, ‘I’ve done several coins, I can give you samples of them’ and she's like sure, no problem and so that's how we got the whole thing started.”



He and Renner sat down together for about ten minutes and jotted down some of the elements Renner needed on the coin. “Once we got talking, the coin was basically done in my head,” explained Meza, “it was just a matter of getting it done, presenting it and just tweaking it. I think we only did one or two versions of it before it was complete.



The 78th motto “Audaciter” which means boldly, is placed around the top of the coin. “A lot of coins have slogans or mottos, but it's just on the very top and kind of small. I figure I want to bring that out you know, so you can see it from anywhere,” said Meza.



The coin’s imagery includes the 78th lightning patch on the front as well. “I said ‘let's add things on the inside of the patch itself like ‘lightning strikes’” Meza explains, “CSM said let's try to wrap a flag around the patch, you know because we all fall on the United States flag.”



“There’s a large 78th TD on it. You can see the numbers and you can see what units it is,” said Meza also citing the words “Presented for Excellence” appearing on the bottom side of the coin. “It stands out a lot so you can see it better, it's different from other coins.”



Renner asked to incorporate the history of the 78th by including some numbers on the coin which carry special meaning to the unit. When it comes to the 78th Training Division, there’s a rich history over the years going back as far as World War One.



Appearing on the back of the coin is “1917” the year the division was constituted, as well as “125” representing the 125 days 78th served in combat.



The number “3” is on the back of the coin, representing the three Medal of Honor winners while the unit was the 78th Infantry Division. Prominently represented on the back are the rank symbols of Command Sgt. Maj Renner and Brig. Gen. Scarcella.



“The numbers and words on it are just for somebody to start a conversation about the coin with more of a history of the 78th. That's what she (CSM Renner) was targeting basically,” Meza said.



The image of “Sparky” the 78th’s mascot was re-created and placed on the back of the coin. Sparky was originally created during World War II by created by Warner Brothers’ director of Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies, Robert McKimson.



“I like the image, I like the cartoon part of it, so, I said ‘well, let me try to recreate it,’ to basically retrace it in Adobe Illustrator, give it color and bring it to life,” Meza explains, “it was one of the things I suggested, that maybe we could put Sparky in because there's really not Sparky in the (78th) coins I've seen, so she's like ‘yeah, let's go with it.’”



He cited CSM Renner’s enthusiasm for designing of the new coin. “Oh, she's like ‘I love this’ and she was coming up with good ideas, ‘OK, let's tweak this and that,’” said Meza.



Meza has deployed twice and works as a civilian as well as a Soldier for the 78th. While normally working in Exercise Support Opps for the 78th, he’s completed multiple graphic art projects throughout his Army career including coins, posters and printed displays as well as some animated presentations for Guardian Response training.



Renner appreciated the new coin so much that she selected Meza himself as the first to be awarded the new coin. Meza describes how he received the coin. “I think I was in Wisconsin and went to go pick CSM up at one of the air bases she was flying into. She's like ‘Oh, I have something for you!’ and presented it to me,” Meza said pridefully, “I got the first the first coin.”





“When you tie everything together and you love doing it and it's like your passion, it's like there's no work involved. So, when we talk about something like this to do, it's already done in my head you know I mean? It's just a matter of now using my tools,” said Meza.



Receiving a coin from leadership is considered a significant honor and can represent acknowledgment of exceptional service, going above and beyond in duty, or exemplifying the core values of the Army, such as Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage.



“Our job as the 78th Training Division is to basically plan and implement exercises to train other units, so when there’s Soldiers that stand out and stuff like that, when they get these things, of course it's a morale booster,” said Meza. “It shows the leadership is actually looking at you or seeing what you're doing or watching how other soldiers react to you or how you lead.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2025 Date Posted: 02.21.2025 17:34 Story ID: 491288 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 75 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 78th Training Division Designs A Unique CSM Coin, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.