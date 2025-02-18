Fort Knox employment specialist offers resources and advice for spouses seeking employment

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Whether navigating the intricacies of federal resumes and USAJobs or attempting to ace interviews, the Fort Knox Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program can provide insight on proper processes and leveraging online resources.



Fort Knox Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program specialist Summer Carney said that she first and foremost recommends individuals take advantage of the federal resume writing and development workshops offered through the Fort Knox ACS and Transition Assistance Programs. She said that these workshops are designed to teach individuals the proper way to write a federal resume and how to navigate the USAJobs site to best benefit their employment needs.



“We go through formatting; we walk through a live job announcement, how to structure resumes to cater to specific job announcements and more.



“But I tell everyone, don't let the GS level scare you from even looking at it,” said Carney. “Read through the entire job announcement to see if that is something that you may be eligible for or qualified to do, because you never know what the job says until you read through the entire process.”



Carney said there are three large-scale workshops scheduled over the next month that interested individuals can register for.



Upcoming ACS/TAP federal resume writing and development workshops:

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., location to be determined

• Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., location to be determined

• Friday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Graham Hall, classroom #1 (70 Pershing Dr.)



While large-scale workshops are offered on pre-scheduled dates one can also register for individual assistance anytime by calling or emailing the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program specialist.



Once one has their resume formatted correctly Carney recommends utilizing resources like RecruitMilitary.com and Military OneSource to further their potential career advancement.



“A lot of spouses don’t know that they can get a Udemy account for free,” said Carney. “All they have to do is contact Military OneSource, ask for a career counselor and let them know they are a military spouse and are looking to get a free Udemy account.”



She said that military spouses can also contact Military OneSource to get a free year of LinkedIn premium for each permanent change of station conducted during their time as a military spouse.



According to Carney, RecruitMilitary is a beneficial resource due to its ability to connect employers and job seekers through career fairs, military-centric publication Search & Employ magazine and more services free of charge to spouses, transitioning service members and veterans.



Additionally, individuals can utilize the Employment Readiness Program specialist for interview prep, whether that be setting up a mock interview to shake off the nerves or get advice on best practices and attire.



“Some may not have had to have an interview in six or seven years, so I offer help for that by doing mock interviews,” said Carney. “Another great thing we have here is the Fort Knox Red Cross Dressing for Success program where spouses, transitioning service members and veterans who are going back into the workforce can contact the Red Cross to borrow interview attire.”



Another piece of advice she offered was to keep tabs on the official Fort Knox ACS Facebook page as they post job and job fair information, dates for federal resume writing and development workshops and more.



She also said that networking can play a key role in finding a job one may have never thought of or known about.



“Something I tell individuals is don't be afraid to network. Don't be afraid to let people know that you are seeking employment because you never know what positions may be coming open, or what positions are open at the moment and what other people may know.”



Editor’s note: To register for ACS federal resume writing workshops call 502-624-8068. To register for TAP federal resume writing workshops call the front desk at 502-624-5222



Story ID: 491282
Fort Knox employment specialist offers resources and advice for spouses seeking employment, by Savannah Baird