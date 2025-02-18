U.S. Military Launches LAMAT ‘25 to Strengthen Readiness, Global Partnerships

Courtesy Photo | The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, led by AFSOUTH Surgeon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, led by AFSOUTH Surgeon General, will embed Air Force Reserve Command medical personnel within host nation hospitals and clinics across the Lesser Antilles region and Guyana. These Global Health Engagements enhance military readiness, strengthen partner nation healthcare systems, and foster resilience through expertise sharing and collaboration with local providers. see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A Global Health Engagement mission led by U.S. Air Forces Southern, is set to launch its third iteration encompassing four partner nations Feb. 24 – April 11, 2025.



The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025, led by AFSOUTH Surgeon General, will embed Air Force Reserve Command medical personnel within host nation hospitals and clinics across the Lesser Antilles region and Guyana. These Global Health Engagements enhance military readiness, strengthen partner nation healthcare systems, and foster resilience through expertise sharing and collaboration with local providers.



“LAMAT is about building lasting partnerships through medical collaboration,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Goodrich, AFSOUTH deputy command surgeon and lead planner for LAMAT. “By working side-by-side with our host nation counterparts, we aim to enhance interoperability and strengthen our collective ability to respond to medical challenges, whether they stem from natural disasters, public health emergencies or everyday patient care.”



The mission involves approximately 240 military personnel, including 180 medical professionals partnering with local providers to deliver specialized care and build a long-term healthcare capacity.



Throughout the exercise, U.S. and partner nation medical professionals will focus on a range of specialties tailored to the specific needs of each location identified by the respective Ministries of Health. In Saint Lucia, teams will focus on vascular, oral surgeries, and general surgery and anesthesia including mass casualty response knowledge exchanges. While in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the focus will shift to primary care, vascular, ENT, neurology and anesthesia.



The mission will then shift to Saint Kitts and Nevis, where teams will collaborate with local hospitals on emergency medicine, diabetes education and audiology procedures. Finally, in Guyana, medical personnel will collaborate on dental, emergency medicine and ophthalmology.



“This is a newer way of doing global health engagement,” said Col. Brian Gavitt, AFSOUTH command surgeon. “Instead of setting up a tent in competition with healthcare systems, each one of these missions in LAMAT were requested by the country. The Ministry of Health reached out and said, ‘Can you come and do something?’ We are tailoring what capabilities we bring to their needs.



“This is operationally relevant readiness,” Gavitt added. “We are leveraging our readiness requirements to build resilience in an area that struggles with natural disasters. We’re not just filling a few cavities—we’re fixing medical equipment, enhancing capabilities and improving healthcare infrastructure in meaningful ways.”



Government and healthcare leaders in the participating nations have welcomed the initiative, recognizing its long-term impact on healthcare capacity and crisis response.



"The Ministry of Health (MOH), St Kitts & Nevis thank the AFSOUTH for the successful execution of the LAMAT Mission in 2024,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, St Kitts & Nevis Ministry of Health chief medical officer. “The visiting team of doctors, dentists, nurses and allied health professionals conducted approximately 2,261 procedures and over 1,300 patients benefited from the health services offered in collaboration with local health personnel. Almost 200 persons benefited from hearing aids allowing them to better appreciate their environment. Overall, the National Health System was strengthened through knowledge transfer and acquisition of medical supplies and equipment.”



“On behalf of the MOH and Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, I extend profound thanks to the AFSOUTH for this collaborative effort. We look forward to the implementation of the LAMAT 2025 mission which we anticipate will impact more persons."



LAMAT is part of AFSOUTH’s broader commitment to regional security cooperation and humanitarian assistance, reinforcing the ability of partner nations to respond to public health emergencies and natural disasters.



The kickoff ceremony in Saint Lucia will mark the official start of the mission, with medical operations set to begin immediately after.



“This exercise is more than just medial readiness—it’s about building lasting partnerships and strengthening healthcare systems across the region,” said Gavitt. “By embedding our teams within host nation facilities, we are able to exchange knowledge, improve interoperability, and enhance readiness on both sides. Medical readiness isn’t just about preparing for conflict; it’s about ensuring we can respond effectively to humanitarian crises, pandemics and natural disasters.”



The dual-purpose mission not only helps local healthcare systems but also prepares U.S. military personnel for real-world deployment scenarios. LAMAT 25 offers unique hands-on training opportunities for reservists and active-duty service members, particularly in treating tropical diseases and operating in austere conditions.



“Our reserve components are coming down to accomplish skills that they don’t get in their regular duties,” Gavitt added. “This mission ensures they are ready to deploy to any location if needed in the future.”



By partnering with host-nation physicians, they can enhance medical capabilities while reducing the burden on local healthcare systems.



“If we bring a provider to work alongside yours, side-by-side for two weeks just doing that piece develops a skill set that endures,” Gavitt said. “Once you’re a practicing physician, you don’t get a whole lot of time to learn new skills, so what we can do is pair folks up, work together, and develop new expertise that will benefit these communities long after we leave.”



Beyond direct patient care, biomedical equipment repair technicians (BMET) are also deployed as part of LAMAT ‘25 to repair critical hospital equipment, restoring functionality to facilities that may struggle with outdated or broken machinery.



One key success from a past mission was in Guyana, where U.S. personnel trained local youth to become medical equipment repair technicians.



“That kind of impact endures far beyond the mission itself. When we went on the site survey, we found they had developed their skills, and now they have four or five guys who are repair technicians,” Goodrich said. “That’s the kind of lasting impact we aim for.”



LAMAT ‘25 also reinforces U.S. commitment to partner nations, particularly in regions vulnerable to natural disasters and health crises.



For the first time, medical readiness will be tracked in real-time using the Medical Currency Application for Readiness Tracking (MCART). The system allows AFRC medical personnel to log procedures performed, patient care data, and skills acquired, ensuring their experiences contribute to future deployment qualifications.



A live dashboard will provide ongoing updates, detailing the number of patients treated, medical equipment repaired, and training hours completed—an instrumental tool in assessing the mission’s impact and guiding future engagements.



“You’ll be able to look in real-time,” Goodrich said. “There’s a value calculated from these things, the number of hours worked, and readiness requirements by type and provider. This information will be essential for tracking the effectiveness of LAMAT 25.”



All involved agree LAMAT ‘25 is a win-win scenario, benefiting both U.S. military personnel and partner nations. The mission enhances medical readiness and strengthens partnerships while improving healthcare infrastructure in underserved areas.



For more information about this global health engagement, visit the LAMAT DVIDS Page, https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/LAMAT25.