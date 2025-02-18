36th Annual LangCon highlights evolving role of military linguists on the new front line

SALT LAKE CITY—More than 1,100 service members and personnel from over 120 military intelligence units and organizations gathered at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 36th Annual Language Conference (LangCon) on Feb. 7, 2025. Hosted by the Utah Army National Guard’s 300th Military Intelligence Brigade (Linguists), LangCon is the nation’s largest assembly of military intelligence linguists, national security experts, and academic professionals. The conference addresses critical issues impacting the U.S. intelligence community.

This year’s theme, “Linguists on the New Front Line,” emphasized the evolving role of linguists as the U.S. military adapts to dynamic operational landscapes, including virtual and cyber domains. Plenary speakers and breakout sessions explored strategic challenges, emerging technologies, and the expanding skill sets required for intelligence linguists to operate effectively. The event also featured the 7th Annual Best Linguist Competition, evaluating over 280 participants’ language proficiency across the five phases of the intelligence cycle.

“Linguists are no longer just translators or interpreters,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Edmundo Garcia, 300th MI Brigade (Linguist) command sergeant major. “They are crucial players in understanding and navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, building relationships with local populations, and gathering critical intelligence in diverse and dynamic populations.”

Lt. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G-2, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized the importance of honing language expertise as the U.S. military transitions into a more comprehensive and joint-fighting force. He said today’s front lines extend beyond traditional battlefields into virtual and cyber spaces, requiring intelligence linguists to adapt and respond to emerging threats.

“In the last few years, my eyes have been open to how the intel process works,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, UTNG adjutant general. “You are unique, and the efforts you do most days won’t be seen by everybody. You don’t get a lot of accolades, but you are engaged in the work every day.”

Garcia said he hopes LangCon participants will better understand how critical language is for fostering communication, cultural awareness, and adaptability throughout their missions, ensuring Utah and its linguists stay ahead in a rapidly changing and interconnected world.

“I am extremely proud to be a team member of the 300th MI Brigade (Ling) and work alongside such dedicated linguistic professionals,” said Garcia. “The role they play is invaluable, not just for the missions at hand, but for the broader impact on national security and international relations.”

The 300th MI Brigade (Ling) anticipates that LangCon will continue to expand in both attendance and influence, reinforcing its position as the leading professional in enhancing military intelligence linguist skills.

