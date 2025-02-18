Price adjustments to come to Fort Knox ISportsman permits, March 1

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Due to consistently increasing prices for overhead and maintenance functions, staffing and annual fish stocking, the Fort Knox Natural Resources Branch is making price adjustments to its permits that will take effect March 1.



After meeting with a budget specialist last year David Jones, Fort Knox Natural Resources Branch chief, said that a decision to increase various permit prices had to be made to keep the program running at the same capacity.



“Our normal yearly expenditures within the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fund usually sits at around $130,000 and last year it was too close for comfort,” said Jones.



All hunting and fishing permit rates will be increased by 30% and scouting, kayaking and archery range permits will now have a one-time purchase fee of $5 per permit season to offset the increase to program costs.



“We understand that it is never a good time to raise costs, but we are just not making enough money on the current permit sales prices to be able to continue to cover the program’s necessary expenses,” said Jones. “These expenditure increases will raise our funding by about 30% which should be more than enough for our program to function where it needs to be.”



Jones said that part of this 30% increase is a new associated cost for senior citizen and 100% disabled veteran hunting and fishing permits, which have historically been offered free of charge. Jones added that such cost changes have or are taking effect at other installations as well. He said these permits will be priced at a much-discounted rate, however.



“We’ve got what we're calling the ‘Super Combo’ for 100% disabled veterans and senior citizens – 65 and older – that have interest in both fishing and hunting that we're going to charge $10 for,” said Jones. “That's a $200 value.”



They are also offering the non-firearms regular ‘Combo’ – a roughly $80 value – for $5, which permits scouting, fishing, deer archery and archery range access.



Additionally, permits for those 15 and younger will now be offered free of charge to encourage young individuals to get invested in the outdoors.



“There's an obvious lack of recruitment of youth in the outdoor industry and we’re trying to encourage them to get involved in hunting and fishing,” said Jones. “So, regardless of if you’re a civilian or military associated, if you're 15 and under all of your permits will now be free.”



Editor’s Note: To obtain permits for the installation go to the official Fort Knox ISportsman page and click on the ‘permits’ button. For questions, call the Fort Knox Hunt Control Office at 502-624-7311.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:14 Story ID: 491278 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Price adjustments to come to Fort Knox ISportsman permits, March 1, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.