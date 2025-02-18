Fort Moore’s engineers: building innovation and excellence

Photo By Patrick Albright | Fort Moore, Ga. - Pictured right: Andrew Wilson, a civil engineer at DPW. Fort Moore...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Albright | Fort Moore, Ga. - Pictured right: Andrew Wilson, a civil engineer at DPW. Fort Moore Directorate of Public Works has begun repaving the runway at Lawson Army Airfield, with completion expected Aug 27. The section being repaved measures 4150-foot-long and 159-foot-wide. The paving project is one of several initiatives planned for the airfield over the next few years. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright, Fort Moore MCOE Photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – For every road, building, and system at Fort Moore, there is a team of engineering minds working tirelessly to install, improve, and maintain it.



In honor of National Engineer Week, Feb. 16-22, 2025, Fort Moore recognizes the essential role these professionals play in shaping the base infrastructure that supports warfighters and their families.



Engineering at Fort Moore



Fort Moore’s Directorate of Public Works houses a dedicated Engineering Services Division responsible for the planning and design of everything from roads and parking lots to buildings and electrical grids.



This division is a hub of innovation, with civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers collaborating to ensure the infrastructure meets the needs of the installation and its residents.



Overseeing excellence in design



Josiah “J.C.” Van’t Land serves as the Engineering Design Branch Chief at DPW, where he oversees all engineering design projects on the installation.



“We may get a complaint about a failing road or bad mechanical system,” Van’t Land said. “If the problem persists, our engineers go out and try to determine the root cause of the issue and design a repair to fix it.”



Van’t Land credits his military experience as an Infantry officer for his deep understanding of the unique needs and priorities of the Fort Moore community. This insight ensures every project is thoughtfully tailored to enhance the lives of those who serve and train here, he said, while also maintaining the operational readiness of critical environments.



Creative solutions for modern challenges



Andrew Wilson, another civil engineer and Army veteran at DPW, shares his enthusiasm for the unique challenges that come with working on an installation.

“If you want to have some fun and solve some interesting problems, then definitely work on an installation,” Wilson said.



Wilson focuses on horizontal construction projects, including stormwater management and road construction. His work highlights the practical applications of engineering that directly impact the daily lives of those at Fort Moore.



Kwai “Eric” Chan, an electrical engineer and a 16-year veteran of Fort Moore’s DPW, emphasizes the creative aspects of engineering.



“I appreciate the opportunity to solve problems using creativity and technical skills to design and build solutions that can positively impact people’s lives at Fort Moore,” Chan said.



His work on electrical utility upgrades, including the installation of electrical vehicle charging stations and control power for targets at the ranges, has ensured innovation in sustaining the installation’s infrastructure.



A legacy of impact and problem-solving



Fort Moore engineers are more than just technical experts; they are critical thinkers committed to enhancing the quality of life for the community and enabling readiness.



Joseph “J.D.” Noteboom, a mechanical engineer and Army veteran who specializes in heating, ventilation, and cooling projects, sums up his profession succinctly: “If you’re into troubleshooting problems, become a mechanical engineer because it’s very rewarding.”



Noteboom’s thoughts capture the overarching mission of the engineering team — to solve problems, improve existing systems, and innovate new solutions that will benefit Fort Moore now and in the future.



During National Engineer Week, Fort Moore honors its engineers — those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring our installation remains a safe and functional environment for all. Their expertise and dedication are the bedrock of Fort Moore, creating a lasting impact that extends far beyond blueprints and construction plans.



National Engineer Week, first established in 1951, is a time to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of engineers across the globe. Coinciding with George Washington's birthday on February 22 — a figure celebrated as the Nation’s first engineer due to his impressive survey work — this week serves to honor the minds that build and maintain the infrastructure of society.