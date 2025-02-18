MH-139 completes first IOT&E flight, advancing nuclear security operations

The 582nd Helicopter Group achieved a major milestone in its modernization efforts as the MH-139 Grey Wolf completed its first Initial Operational Test and Evaluation flight in support of nuclear security operations on January 28, 2025.



The flight, conducted by the 550th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base, tested the aircraft’s ability to support intercontinental ballistic missile convoy operations, a crucial mission for securing the nation’s strategic deterrence forces.



“This marks a significant step forward in ensuring the MH-139 is ready for full operational capability,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Lincoln, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center IOT&E test director. “This was the first of 37 planned flight events, and our objective was to integrate the MH-139 into convoy security operations while testing communication networks between air and ground forces.”



The MH-139 Grey Wolf brings enhanced speed, payload capacity and endurance, far surpassing the UH-1N Huey, which has been in service since the Vietnam era. As Twentieth Air Force transitions to the MH-139, the increased capabilities will streamline nuclear security operations and improve response times for Tactical Response Force teams.



“The MH-139 Grey Wolf fundamentally changes how we support nuclear security,” said Col. Philip Bryant, 582nd HG commander. “It can carry twice as many security forces, fly 1.5 times as fast and has a considerably longer loiter time than the UH-1N, which greatly strengthens our mission to protect the missile fields.”



During this first test event, the aircraft flew alongside a 341st Missile Wing convoy, validating mission effectiveness and operational suitability. The aircrew assessed the MH-139’s ability to insert and extract tactical response teams while maintaining seamless communication with ground forces.



IOT&E is scheduled to continue through June 2025. The 550 HS will be performing tests at all three Missile Wings and at multiple ranges to fully analyze the MH-139’s performance for all its operational missions.



“Our Airmen are adapting quickly to this new platform,” said Bryant. “The MH-139 provides a game-changing advantage for our nuclear security forces, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition from the UH-1N to the MH-139 Grey Wolf.”



As testing progresses, 20 AF remains focused on delivering a modernized, effective nuclear security force, ensuring the protection of America’s ICBM fleet against evolving threats.

