Project Overmatch Achieves Historic Milestone with Five Eyes Agreement

The U.S. Navy’s Project Overmatch has reached a major milestone in its mission to revolutionize naval warfare through advanced digital technology and allied cooperation. For the first time, Project Overmatch has established a formal Project Arrangement (PA) with the Five Eyes (FVEY) partners—Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This agreement underscores the Navy’s dedication to strengthening joint operations, advancing Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO), and enhancing global security through allied innovation.



The arrangement allows FVEY nations to embed Cooperative Project Personnel (CPP) directly within the Project Overmatch team. These experts will accelerate the development of interoperable technologies that enhance maritime security and improve allied operations.



Rear Admiral Seiko Okano, the direct reporting program manager for Project Overmatch and commander of NAVWAR, emphasized the importance of this milestone: "This agreement with our FVEY partners marks a crucial step forward. It enables collaboration across the Navy's programs, program executive offices (PEOs), and systems commands (SYSCOMs), as well as with Joint services and coalition partners. Together, we are working to deliver resilient communication tools and decision-making advantages to the hybrid fleet and Warfare Commanders."



Project Overmatch focuses on delivering reliable communications for a widely distributed hybrid force. Its goal is to enable seamless execution of mission-critical operations and provide a decision-making edge through a robust digital ecosystem, enabling the Naval enterprise to confidently and effectively achieve commanders' intent.



As the Navy's contribution to the Joint Staff-led Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative, Project Overmatch is working closely with the United States Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and coalition partners to integrate the Joint Fires Network, ensure reliable command and control for autonomous operations, and provide secure, resilient communications to support mission execution and contested logistics.



This milestone comes on the heels of Project Overmatch and NAVWAR’s successful contributions to RIMPAC 2024, a multinational exercise involving 29 nations and more than 25,000 personnel. During the event, Project Overmatch and NAVWAR technologies demonstrated their ability to enhance allied interoperability and decision-making in real-world scenarios. The exercise highlighted the practical applications of Overmatch capabilities, reinforcing their value in achieving mission success and strengthening allied cohesion.



The PA represents a major milestone in fostering trust and interoperability among key allies and other service partners to harness the collective power of its global alliances to secure a strategic edge in maritime operations. Project Overmatch and its partners remain prepared to enhance fleet warfighting capabilities and readiness on a global scale.

