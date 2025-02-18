ANG Region 5 announces 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners

Airmen assigned to the Kansas and Missouri Air National Guards took top honors in the ANG Region 5 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Competition, Feb. 13, 2025.



The competition evaluated enlisted Airmen from the region’s seven states, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana, on their job performance, Airmanship, and esprit de corps.



“This recognition identifies these members as the best of the best and further validates their professional standards as leaders, wingmen, and warriors,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Henke, Enlisted Field Advisory Council Region 5 Primary. “The competition was fierce, but the relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth and volunteerism separated them from their peers. Their contribution to the ANG promotes a warrior mentality, with a heightened focus on mission readiness. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to witnessing their future successes and positive impacts to the ANG.”



The winners are:

• Airman Category: Senior Airman Dakota Schupp, 190th Security Forces Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard.

• Noncommissioned Officer Category: Tech. Sgt. Jamie Gardner, 190th Force Support Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard.

• Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category: Master Sgt. Michael Pate, Joint Force Headquarters, Missouri Air National Guard

• First Sergeant Category: Master Sgt. Ryan Bippert, 184th Maintenance Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard.



The selected Airmen will advance to represent Region 5 in the Air National Guard level competition later this spring.

