27 Missions and Counting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For many, serving in the North Carolina National Guard means answering the call when their state and nation need them most. Few exemplify this commitment more than Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Yeniscavich, a dedicated Soldier assigned to the 690th Quartermaster Platoon, 113th Special Troops Battalion, 113th Sustainment Brigade. Over his distinguished career, he has mobilized on state active duty (SAD) for an astonishing 27 different missions and multiple deployments.



From hurricanes and winter storms to civil unrest, Yeniscavich has been on the front lines of nearly every major crisis in North Carolina over the past decade. His dedication to service, leadership in challenging environments, and willingness to sacrifice his time for his fellow citizens make him a standout figure in the NCNG community.



Yeniscavich, a resident of Oak Island, enlisted in the National Guard in 2004 and has served in multiple states, including Virginia, Arizona, and North Carolina. His first experience on SAD came during his time in the Virginia National Guard, where he supported various emergency response missions. Since then, he has consistently stepped up whenever duty called.



“This is my 27th state active duty,” Yeniscavich said. “That’s going to be between here and Virginia. I’ve spent about 10 years in North Carolina and 10 years in Virginia.”



One of his most memorable missions took place nearly a decade ago when he mobilized to Puerto Rico for a month-long response to Hurricane Maria.



“It was a really bad one,” he recalled. “A lot of the buildings didn’t have roofs on them, and there wasn’t running water. I remember that one well–our mission was clearing debris and fallen trees, and supporting the local population by delivering bottled water and supplies.”



The National Guard is a dual mission force, taking on roles both locally and globally. Yeniscavich understands that domestic missions like SAD is one of the essential duties of a National Guardsmen.



“I feel like in the National Guard, state active duty is probably our most important role,” Yeniscavich said. “As a civilian, I get to put the uniform on and perform functions that actually help my community, people around me, infrastructure, police, and North Carolina Department of Transportation.”



With 27 missions under his belt, Yeniscavich has become a mentor to many younger Soldiers, passing down hard-earned wisdom on disaster response, teamwork, and resilience. When asked for advice for junior Soldiers, he emphasized readiness and commitment.



“Just make sure you pack all your necessary gear and make sure everything is good to go at home,” he advised. “I’m just happy that junior Soldiers are participating in their career.”



Traditional National Guard Soldiers like Yeniscavich often have careers outside of their military service and SAD missions can put a strain on the servicemember and their employer. Balancing military service with civilian responsibilities is no easy feat, but Yeniscavich credits his employer for their unwavering support.



“My civilian employers definitely strengthen my ability to come out here and perform these roles, make sure that my position is safe for me–very supportive.”



However, he acknowledges that being away from home is one of the biggest challenges of SAD.



“The ones that are more than a week or longer, yeah, being away from home, family. That’s always tough.”



Even after 27 mobilizations on SAD, Yeniscavich remains eager to serve whenever called.



“I don’t do this for recognition, I do it because it’s my job and because I love this state and the people in it,” he said. “As long as I’m able, I’ll keep answering the call.”



With the NCNG constantly preparing for future missions, one thing is certain: when the next crisis arises, Sgt. 1st Class Yeniscavich will be ready, embodying the spirit of service that defines the NCNG.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 02.21.2025 14:04 Story ID: 491247 Location: GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 41 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27 Missions and Counting, by CPT Timmy Marshburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.