NMCSD Sailor Honored as Military Hero of the Game at San Diego Gulls Hockey Game

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Gause (L), executive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Gause (L), executive assistant to the command master chief at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), receives a hug from an attendee during the San Diego Gulls' Military Hero of the Game recognition at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Gause was honored for her dedication and service, highlighting the strong bond between the military and the local community. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra Gause, executive assistant to the command master chief at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), was recognized as the Military Hero of the Game during the San Diego Gulls’ matchup against the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego.



The Military Hero of the Game program honors service members for their dedication and contributions to the armed forces. Gause was recognized for her outstanding service at NMCSD, where she plays a vital role in supporting senior leadership and strengthening medical readiness for the fleet and force.



“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized in front of such a great crowd,” said Gause, a Houston, Texas native. “Serving in the Navy has been an amazing experience, and I’m grateful to be part of a community that supports its military members.”



Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, NMCSD’s senior enlisted leader, praised Gause’s professionalism and commitment to the mission.



“Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gause is an outstanding Sailor who exemplifies what it means to serve with excellence,” said Gonzalez. “Her hard work, leadership, and dedication to the team make a real difference every day. This recognition is well deserved, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”



During the game, Gause was introduced to a packed arena, receiving a standing ovation from fans in appreciation of her service. The recognition highlights the strong connection between the San Diego community and the military personnel who serve in the region.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our staff, patients, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!