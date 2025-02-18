Parents, students applaud AVID course for student-driven approach to academics

Photo By Kenny Lewis | AVID students practice the WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and...... read more read more Photo By Kenny Lewis | AVID students practice the WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and Reading) learning strategy at Faith Middle School. Through WICOR, teachers make purposeful instructional choices to enable students to exhibit their understanding and capabilities with demanding coursework, fostering skills and behaviors that prepare them for higher education and professional paths. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

DoDEA Americas’ middle and high school students will soon build their academic schedules for school year 2025-2026. Students are faced with two important questions as they consider their post-secondary plans: Do I prepare for a career, or do I prepare for college? Thankfully, DoDEA offers a course specifically designed to help students regardless of the answer to those pivotal questions.



The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Course is a college and career readiness course designed to build students’ confidence in their academic habits. No matter what postsecondary path high school graduates choose, students must develop certain essential skills to pursue their own futures: critical thinking, collaboration, reading, writing, and relationship building. The development of these skills is rooted in belief in self. If students believe they are capable, there is a foundational confidence to learn, and a resiliency to overcome setbacks.



“Through these past three years of being an AVID student, frankly speaking, my AVID instructor has worked with me and met me in the places where I most lacked, including strengthening skills in time management and communication,” said Evangelina Cruz-Saechao, an 8th Grade student at Faith Middle School (FMS). “AVID has formed a tenacity inside of me not to settle—to be my best self by checking my grades, setting priorities, pursuing my grades, and ‘AVID-cating’ for myself.



Cruz-Saechao’s mother, Evelyn, has witnessed the before and aftereffects of AVID for her daughter.



“Before AVID, Evangelina struggled with completing assignments, taking notes, and submitting her assignments when they were due.,” said Evelyn. “I believe that AVID helped Evangelina organize her thoughts, build confidence, and become the leader and wonderful student athlete she is today.”



Parents are not the only ones noticing DoDEA Americas’ AVID programs. FMS, along with Antilles High School, Quantico Middle High School, and Ramey Unit School, have all been recognized as AVID Schoolwide Sites of Distinction. The AVID honor is awarded to only 6% of secondary schools in the AVID system.



The designation is awarded based on a school's performance in the Secondary Coaching and Certification Instrument (CCI). This instrument assesses implementation across four key areas: instruction, systems, leadership, and culture. To earn this designation, schools must meet stringent criteria in all areas and achieve five critical metrics, including academic support structures and performance indicators.



“DoDEA Americas schools are dedicated to advancing student achievement for every student, every day, everywhere," said Marietta Epps-McDaniel, DoDEA Americas AVID instructional systems specialist. "By addressing the needs of students and offering sustainable support to educators, AVID equips schools with a variety of resources and student-centered instructional strategies that enhance any curriculum across content areas and grade-levels," she added.



The AVID course is currently offered at all 18 DoDEA Americas middle and high schools and is designed to provide students with fundamental knowledge and skills they can apply across the education spectrum to prepare them for college, career, and life.



“As parents, our ultimate goal is to give our children the best opportunities to succeed,” said Epps-McDaniel. “Well, AVID is part of the solid foundation to achieve success, whether in the classroom or beyond.”



Parents and students are encouraged to consider AVID courses and can learn more about AVID by visiting www.avid.org



