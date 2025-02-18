USAG Black Sea strengthens community ties ahead of upcoming military exercises

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – On Feb. 3 and Feb. 20, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea Lt. Col. Christopher Kuszniaj, met with the Mayor of Constanta, Mr. Vergil Chitac, and the Mayor of Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK), Mrs. Ancuta Belu respectively. The meetings took place at the Constanta and MK City Halls, where the commander discussed several important topics crucial for maintaining seamless cooperation between the garrison and the local community.



The meetings reinforced community ties and discussed upcoming military exercises, underscoring the importance of cooperation between the garrison and its Romanian partners.



The discussions centered on fostering open communication, strengthening relationships, and ensuring transparency regarding upcoming military activities, including force protection drills and large-scale training exercises such as Saber Guardian and Defender 25.



“Our success depends on the relationships we build. Meeting with local officials early and often helps create a foundation of trust and understanding that benefits both our forces and the community,” said Kuszniaj.



A key focus of the meetings was enhancing collaboration between USAG Black Sea and local authorities to ensure a seamless integration of military and civilian operations. Both mayors reaffirmed their commitment to working alongside the garrison, recognizing the economic and strategic benefits of the U.S. military presence in the region.



“Romania remains committed to its alliances and partnerships. With everything happening in the world, we must stand together as friends and partners,” said Chițac.



Mayor Belu echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of sustained cooperation.



“The presence of U.S. forces in our area is a great driver for business development, and we support that to benefit our community. Growth happens when authorities do their part to support it,” said Belu.



The discussions also highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements in both cities, with mayors outlining efforts to enhance local services, including road renovations, upgrades to heating and water systems, and the expansion of public utilities.



“We are creating the infrastructure for businesses to thrive. As businesses grow, they contribute to the local budget, which in turn improves the lives of our residents,” said Belu.



As part of the garrison’s commitment to transparency, Kuszniaj briefed local officials on upcoming military exercises, which are designed to enhance force protection capabilities and readiness. He emphasized that open communication with stakeholders is critical to minimizing disruptions and ensuring public awareness.



“Security is a team effort. The partnerships we build today will help us respond to challenges more effectively in the future. Our goal is to continue integrating with the community and maintaining a high level of transparency,” said Kuszniaj.



Both mayors expressed their appreciation for the proactive approach, underscoring the importance of collaboration in ensuring safety and efficiency during military operations.



“Our coordination with U.S. forces has always been strong. Timely communication and mutual support help us address challenges quickly and effectively,” said Belu.



In preparation for Defender 25, a multinational North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exercise, USAG Black Sea is working closely with local emergency services, law enforcement, and municipal officials to refine response procedures, manage traffic impacts, and facilitate public awareness efforts.



“Training for force protection is a shared responsibility. Our ability to respond to threats effectively depends not only on our internal readiness but also on the strong relationships we have with local emergency services and government officials,” said Kuszniaj.



In addition to military exercises, Kuszniaj shared details on upcoming community engagement events, including the Fourth of July celebration, and invited local leaders to participate in the events.



“We want to be a part of the community. We want to integrate, provide transparency, and show why we’re here. That’s why community events are so important to us,” said Kuszniaj.



By strengthening relationships with local officials and ensuring clear communication about force protection efforts, USAG Black Sea continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a trusted partner in the region—both as a member of the community and as a key player in regional security.

