Marine Corps Launches Enlisted Career Designation Program Pilot

U.S. Marines Corps photo illustration to inform Marines of the Enlisted Career Designation Program (ECDP) Pilot, created at Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 21, 2025. The ECDP Pilot aims to offer career Marines a more streamlined retention process, reducing uncertainty and administrative burdens by allowing them to voluntarily commit to long-term service.

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. — The Marine Corps is announcing via Marine Administration Message (MARADMIN) the implementation of the Enlisted Career Designation Program (ECDP) pilot, which allows eligible Marines to reenlist and serve up to their grade service limitation.



Beginning June 1, 2025, E-8 and E-9 Marines with at least 15 years of service or two years’ time in grade, and an End of Current Contract (ECC) date before Sept. 30, 2026, can participate. Currently, career Marines navigate through the reenlistment process, creating uncertainty and adding administrative burdens. The ECDP pilot allows fully qualified Marines to serve up to their current Enlisted Career Force Controls without periodic reenlistments. This transformative approach represents a paradigm shift in Marine Corps talent management, prioritizing long-term retention, mission readiness, and greater flexibility for career Marines.



“The Marine Corps Enlisted Career Designation Program offers career Marines a more streamlined retention process, reducing uncertainty and administrative burdens by allowing them to voluntarily commit to long-term service, said Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. This ensures highly skilled Marines remain in the force, contributing to talent retention and career stability.”



Key Program Details:

•The pilot begins June 1, 2025, and focuses on E-8 and E-9 Marines with at least 15 years of active service or 2 years time in grade, and an ECC date before September 30, 2026.

•Career Counselors will play a critical role in coordinating entry into the program and ensuring compliance with service obligations.

•Marines in ECDP remain eligible for Selective Retention Bonuses and must fulfill additional service requirements as applicable.

•The intent is that this pilot program aligns with the Marine Corps’ broader talent management goals by reducing turnover and fostering a stable, experienced force.

•The ECDP underscores the Marine Corps’ commitment to prioritizing the needs of its Marines while ensuring the organization remains mission ready. By investing in its most experienced leaders, the Corps continues to uphold its enduring legacy of excellence, innovation and winning our nation’s battles.



For additional information on the Enlisted Career Designation Program Pilot, please click the following links.

MARADMIN: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/4072433/establishment-of-the-marine-corps-enlisted-career-designation-program-pilot/

FAQS: https://www.manpower.marines.mil/Manpower-Management/Enlisted-Assignments/ECDP-Pilot/



Points of Contact:

Manpower and Reserve Affairs COMMSTRAT

Email: smb_mra_pao@usmc.mil

Phone: (703) 784-9047