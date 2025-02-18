Empowering Leadership in the Air National Guard: Tackling Today’s Challenges through the Contemporary Base Issues Course

WEBSTER, Texas — The Air National Guard’s Contemporary Base Issues (CBI) course, hosted by the 147th Attack Wing, took place on January 24-25, 2025, bringing together a dynamic group of Airmen, leaders, and subject matter experts to tackle the pressing challenges facing today’s military environment. Designed to provide in-depth education and practical skills, the course was a platform for open discussion and innovative solutions to issues ranging from ethical decision-making to modern domestic operations.



“The Contemporary Base Issues course is about empowering our Airmen with the knowledge and tools to lead effectively in an ever-changing environment,” said Colonel Yvette Yarbrough, CBI Course Director. “Through this training, we aim to enhance mission readiness, strengthen leadership skills, and create a culture of accountability and resilience within the Air National Guard.”



The CBI course agenda featured a comprehensive series of training blocks tailored to address service members' multifaceted challenges. Topics ranged from Progressive Discipline and Military Mental Health to Ethics and Modern Domestic Operations, providing attendees with a holistic understanding of contemporary military leadership.



One of the foundational blocks of the course, Progressive Discipline, focused on equipping leaders with the tools to address performance and behavioral issues constructively. Instructors emphasized the importance of fairness, consistency, and transparency in maintaining discipline while fostering an environment where Airmen can learn and grow. Attendees participated in interactive scenarios to practice delivering corrective feedback, documenting incidents, and implementing corrective action plans.



Military Mental Health was another critical focus area, reflecting the Air National Guard’s commitment to supporting the well-being of its personnel. Attendees learned about recognizing signs of stress, burnout, and mental health crises within their units. Experts from the mental health field shared resources and strategies for promoting resilience and reducing stigma around seeking help.



Ethics training, another cornerstone of the CBI course, delved into the complex moral dilemmas military leaders may face. Participants explored real-world scenarios involving ethical decision-making, integrity, and adherence to core values. Facilitators encouraged open dialogue about ethical challenges, reinforcing the importance of accountability and ethical leadership at all levels.



Given the increasing role of the Air National Guard in domestic operations, the course also included a block on Modern Domestic Operations. This segment covered the complexities of responding to natural disasters, civil unrest, and other state missions. Attendees examined case studies from recent operations and discussed the logistical, ethical, and operational challenges unique to domestic missions. The block emphasized interagency coordination, cultural competence, and adaptability in rapidly evolving situations.



Chief Master Sgt. Bennie Bellvin, Command Chief of the 147th Attack Wing, shared his perspective on the importance of the course. “The CBI course provides a vital opportunity for our Airmen to engage with challenging issues in a structured learning environment. It’s about preparing our people to lead with integrity and confidence, whether they’re facing a crisis at home or abroad.”



Beyond the formal training blocks, the CBI course emphasized the value of peer interaction and networking. Attendees participated in small group discussions, case studies, and role-playing exercises designed to foster collaboration and the exchange of ideas. The diverse perspectives of participants—ranging from junior enlisted personnel to senior officers—enriched the learning experience and highlighted the collective strength of the Air National Guard.



As the Air National Guard continues to evolve to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic operational environment, the Contemporary Base Issues course plays a vital role in preparing its members for success. The insights and skills gained during the training will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the readiness and resilience of the 147th Attack Wing and beyond.

Colonel Yarbrough and her team remain committed to refining and expanding the course to address emerging challenges and opportunities. “Our mission is to ensure that every Airman who participates in the CBI course leaves with a deeper understanding of their role as leaders and the confidence to tackle the tough issues head-on,” she said.

Chief Bellvin echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and professional development. “The challenges we face today demand leaders who are adaptable, empathetic, and grounded in their values,” he said. “The CBI course is a cornerstone of that development.”



As the Airmen who attended the January 2025 session return to their units, they carry with them the knowledge and tools imparted during the course and a renewed commitment to excellence. The Contemporary Base Issues course, with its focus on leadership, accountability, and resilience, represents a significant investment in the future of the 147th Attack Wing and the Air National Guard.

