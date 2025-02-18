Speaking the Same Language: How LEAP-ACE Strengthens Multinational Missions

Photo By Cristina Oliveira | U.S. Air Force Captain Adriana Amador provides translation support for a Portuguese...... read more read more Photo By Cristina Oliveira | U.S. Air Force Captain Adriana Amador provides translation support for a Portuguese Air Force member while he operates a vehicle during an ADR exercise. From February 1-8, 2025, at Morón Air Base, Spain, U.S., Spanish, and Portuguese military forces conducted an Airfield Damage Repair exercise. Scholars from the Language Enabled Airman Program played a key role by providing real-time translation and cultural expertise, ensuring communication between the multinational team. Their contributions enhanced interoperability, improved safety, and strengthened partnerships throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira) see less | View Image Page

In today’s fast-moving world, working closely with allies is key to mission success. Agile Combat Employment (ACE) focuses on being flexible, moving quickly, and working well with international partners. For that to happen, clear communication and cultural understanding are essential. The Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) helps bridge these gaps by giving U.S. Airmen the language skills and cultural knowledge they need to collaborate effectively. This was especially important during the Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) Exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, from February 1st to 8th, 2025.



Building Bridges at Morón

At Morón AB, U.S. Air Force engineers, U.S. Navy Seabees, and Spanish and Portuguese military engineers worked side by side to practice rapid airfield repairs. With personnel operating different machinery and following unique procedures, communication was critical to ensure safety and efficiency.

The presence of LEAP scholars helped bridge the language and cultural gaps, making sure that all teams were aligned in their approach. “The LEAP program is the link between our partner nations and the U.S. Air Force,” said TSgt Camilo Guzman, a Spanish LEAP scholar stationed at Aviano Air Base. “The Spanish Air Force comes to us for information, and we have to make sure that they get clear instructions in their language. That’s the best way they’re going to learn.”

For many participants, the ability to communicate effectively was crucial, not only for training but also for safety. Captain Antonio Burgos of the Spanish Air Force emphasized how essential the translators were in ensuring smooth operations. “We’re operating different machinery and materials, and for safety, it was extremely necessary having them with us,” he explained. The LEAP scholars didn’t just translate words; they provided context, ensuring that procedures were well understood and executed properly.

The collaboration fostered a strong working relationship among the allied forces. By acting as both language and cultural liaisons, scholars created an environment where knowledge-sharing and trust could flourish. “Having the opportunity to speak their language allows them to open up to us,” Guzman added. “We can have a deeper conversation about how they do things and how we do things."

This integration of language-enabled Airmen also helped accelerate the learning process. “They were there every step of the way,” said SSgt Thaddeus White from the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron. “They knew what we wanted our partners to do, but also how we wanted them to do it. Their help made everything much smoother.”

By the end of the exercise, the impact of LEAP was clear. The scholars played a vital role in breaking down barriers, making complex procedures more accessible, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the multinational team. “Without them, this probably would have been a little more chaotic,” expressed Ensign Arizona Lenski of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1. “They helped us surpass an insurmountable wall and allowed us to form bonds with our NATO partners.”



Advancing Careers, Enhancing Missions

LEAP is more than just a language program — it’s a career-enhancing opportunity for Airmen. It provides training and real-world application of language and cultural skills, opening doors for scholars to serve in unique roles across the Air Force.

Captain Adriana Amador, a Portuguese LEAP scholar stationed at Kapaun Air Station, highlighted how the program has provided her with valuable career growth opportunities. “Being part of LEAP has been amazing. They have given me opportunities to continuously develop my language and cultural skills.” She explained that the program not only helps scholars refine their language abilities but also enables them to apply those skills in practical settings. “I entered the Air Force with the intention of utilizing my language capabilities, and LEAP has allowed me to do exactly that.”

For Amador, participating in the exercise at Morón was particularly meaningful. “This is the first time we’re doing this, and I hope we can continue doing this in other areas,” she expressed.

Mr. Christopher Chesser, Chief of the Language Division at the Air Force Culture and Language Center (AFCLC), described the program as a vital tool for developing language and cultural expertise across the Air Force. “LEAP provides structured opportunities for those selected and connects them to utilization opportunities”, he explained. “Some Airmen become foreign area officers, others work in international health specialist programs, and some continue serving throughout their entire careers in a wide range of fields. But when called upon, they’re ready to serve in exercises, mobile training teams, and conferences.”

The program’s structured approach ensures scholars receive extensive training. The three-week course at Morón AB, for example, began with an in-depth study of Spain and Portugal’s history and culture, followed by a training in interpretation, translation, and mission-specific vocabulary. By the time the field exercise began, LEAP scholars were fully prepared to assist their Spanish and Portuguese counterparts in executing airfield damage repairs efficiently.

“One of our taglines at the AFCLC is Language plus Culture equals Speed” Chesser added. When Airmen have both language skills and cultural understanding, they can quickly integrate into any mission, and the program makes that possible by providing not just education, but also real-world utilization opportunities.

With over 900 scholars integrated into operations in more than 50 countries across the world, LEAP continues to shape the careers of Airmen and enhance global partnerships. By investing in language and cultural expertise, the Air Force is not only strengthening its missions but also empowering Airmen with skills that will benefit them throughout their careers.