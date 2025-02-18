Operation Lone Star II Departure

Photo By Capt. Desaray Slusher | Indiana Governor, Mike Braun, poses with a formation of Indiana National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Desaray Slusher | Indiana Governor, Mike Braun, poses with a formation of Indiana National Guard soldiers following a departure ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, Feb. 19, 2025. Approximately 50 Hoosier Guardsmen will head for southern Texas in support of Operation Lone Star, and they will assist the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety in protecting the border and nation. (Indiana National Guard photo by Capt. Desaray Slusher) see less | View Image Page

Release: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

Hoosier National Guard soldiers set for southwest border mission



INDIANAPOLIS -- Approximately 50 Indiana National Guard soldiers said goodbye to family, friends and loved ones during a departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury today.



The Hoosier Guardsmen will head for southern Texas in support of Operation Lone Star, and they will assist the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety in protecting the border and nation.



"In our 209-year history, when there's danger out there, we've always been ready to go," said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun during his speech to the Hoosier soldiers. "Thank you for answering the call and supporting the mission you're about to embark on."



In March 2024, approximately 50 Hoosier Guardsmen answered Texas' call for troops, some, like Sgt. Ryan Jensen of Laporte, are heading back.



"Our mission there is to help the border patrol and DPS, and to help turn back illegal immigrants from crossing the border." said Jensen.



In a few weeks many soldiers are scheduled to head back home to the Hoosier State.



For now, Hoosiers will stand with their fellow Texans to help protect the border and nation.



