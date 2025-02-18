Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Lone Star II Departure

    Operation Lone Star II Departure

    Photo By Capt. Desaray Slusher | Indiana Governor, Mike Braun, poses with a formation of Indiana National Guard...... read more read more

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Release: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025
    For additional information contact ng.in.inarng.list.pao@army.mil

    Hoosier National Guard soldiers set for southwest border mission

    INDIANAPOLIS -- Approximately 50 Indiana National Guard soldiers said goodbye to family, friends and loved ones during a departure ceremony at Camp Atterbury today.

    The Hoosier Guardsmen will head for southern Texas in support of Operation Lone Star, and they will assist the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety in protecting the border and nation.

    "In our 209-year history, when there's danger out there, we've always been ready to go," said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun during his speech to the Hoosier soldiers. "Thank you for answering the call and supporting the mission you're about to embark on."

    In March 2024, approximately 50 Hoosier Guardsmen answered Texas' call for troops, some, like Sgt. Ryan Jensen of Laporte, are heading back.

    "Our mission there is to help the border patrol and DPS, and to help turn back illegal immigrants from crossing the border." said Jensen.

    In a few weeks many soldiers are scheduled to head back home to the Hoosier State.

    For now, Hoosiers will stand with their fellow Texans to help protect the border and nation.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 10:37
    Story ID: 491212
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 82
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lone Star II Departure, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Operation Lone Star II Departure
    Operation Lone Star II Departure
    Operation Lone Star II Departure
    Operation Lone Star II Departure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Hoosier Guardsmen
    Southwest Border Mission
    MissionFirstPeopleAlways

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download