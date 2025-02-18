Winn implements culture change via virtual visits, shows resiliency during winter storm

Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Pediatrics chief Dr. Matthew Fults conducts a scheduled virtual visit with a...... read more read more Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Pediatrics chief Dr. Matthew Fults conducts a scheduled virtual visit with a beneficiary Jan. 10 at Winn Army Community Hospital. The pediatric clinic was the first to go live with My Military Health, a change in culture for both healthcare providers and beneficiaries. Primary care at Winn went live on Feb. 10 "The intent of these changes is to deliver care when patients need it in an efficient and timely manner," Fults said. "This is just the beginning—stay tuned as other clinics embrace this innovative approach to care." see less | View Image Page

Winn Army Community Hospital’s primary care clinic recently went live with scheduled virtual visits, an initial step in moving forward with My Military Health.



The program aims to improve patient access and provider workflow. Initial results indicate positive progress, said Amanda M. Lubbe, primary care’s head nurse at Winn. The first official day the clinic offered virtual visits was Feb. 10.



"Our first week of scheduled virtual visits saw 64 completed appointments," Lubbe said.



As with any new system, minor issues occurred but the healthcare providers succeeded in bringing patient care to where our beneficiaries are, said Lubbe. The push is on to reach the clinic’s target of 30 virtual visits per provider weekly, which is about 200 total virtual visits per week.



The move to using virtual care more is a shift in culture for the hospital, allowing providers and beneficiaries both flexibility for appointments that do not require an in-person visit. Virtual visits are being used to talk about lab results, reviewing x-rays and other images, prescription refills, follow-ups, and referrals.



Giving beneficiaries and healthcare providers a convenient and patient-centered way to receive and deliver care through virtual visits is a meaningful step forward, said Col. Margaret Berryman, hospital commander and director. She commended the primary care team for its successful launch.



“This initiative represents a significant shift toward patient-centered care, meeting our beneficiaries where they are while ensuring safe, high-quality healthcare,” Berryman said. “We are committed to leveraging innovation and technology to enhance access and convenience for our patients.”



Feedback from both patients and providers on the new care model has been positive. Patients shared with providers that the virtual visits improved their access to care. For providers, the enhanced and flexible workflow is just one of the benefits.



"Virtual appointments provide beneficiaries with easier access to providers," Lubbe stated. "These visits offer providers a new way to connect with beneficiaries and address their needs efficiently."



Primary care’s officer in charge, Maj. Lisa Kasper noted the benefit virtual visits offers families managing multiple responsibilities



"Virtual appointments simplify healthcare access, allowing efficient care without disrupting schedules," Kasper said.



The hospital aims to strengthen the clinic-patient relationship through the new model, ensuring that beneficiaries recognize Winn as a notable medical facility proving safe and quality healthcare.



"We strive for patients to choose us for their care," Lubbe said.



Winn’s ability to provide quality care was on display Jan. 22-24 when Winter Strom Enzo shut down Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. With its official launch day still week’s away, primary care was able to shift and reschedule 52 appointments to virtual, Lubbe said. Winn wide, the total appointments shifted to virtual was 83 according to the hospital Clinical Business Office.



“My team did a great job of tackling this,” Lubbe said. “Providing this for our patients during that time was a demonstration of our commitment to them and their health.”



Earlier in January, Winn’s pediatric clinic implemented scheduled virtual visits on Jan. 10, paving the way for successful virtual patient care delivery here.



"The intent of these changes is to deliver care when patients need it in an efficient and timely manner," said Dr. Matthew Fults, pediatrics chief. "This is just the beginning—stay tuned as other clinics embrace this innovative approach to care."