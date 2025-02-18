Parris Island Revitalizes Leatherneck Square to Enhance Safety and Training Conditions

Photo By Cpl. Dakota Dodd | U.S. Marines assigned to the Public Works Department, Marine Corps Recruit Depot...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Dakota Dodd | U.S. Marines assigned to the Public Works Department, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., perform renovations at Leatherneck Square, a crucial training area where recruits develop fundamental martial arts skills, Feb. 20, 2025. This renovation is set to improve safety, sustainability, and the overall experience for both recruits and instructors alike. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – As part of its ongoing commitment to providing top-tier training environments for its recruits, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island is undergoing an essential renovation project.



U.S. Marines assigned to the Public Works Department have begun work on Leatherneck Square, a crucial training area for U.S. Marine recruits, where they develop fundamental martial arts skills. This renovation is set to improve safety, sustainability, and the overall experience for both recruits and instructors alike.



The project, which began on Feb. 18, aims to level the terrain in Leatherneck Square and install a weatherproof lining to prevent corrosion. A key part of the renovation includes adding a protective layer of mulch, which will further enhance the training environment. This added measure will not only improve the safety of the area but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Depot.



“As Marines and dedicated stewards of the environment in which we train, the renovations to Leatherneck Square are essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of both the recruits who train here, and the personnel who serve aboard the Depot,” said Staff Sgt. Nicole Montuore, the Depot’s emergency maintenance chief.



In addition to its immediate benefits, the renovation is a long-term investment in the development of future Marines.



“We’re ensuring a safer, more sustainable space for recruits to develop into Marines and for instructors to effectively lead them,” Montuore continued.



With these enhancements, MCRD Parris Island will continue to uphold its reputation as a world-class training facility that prioritizes the well-being of both its recruits and instructors, ensuring that every Marine who trains there has the best possible start to their career.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)