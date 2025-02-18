Florida Department of Transportation tours MacDill

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Members of the Florida Department of Transportation view the flight line from the 6th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Foster | Members of the Florida Department of Transportation view the flight line from the 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower during a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 6, 2025. The 6th OSS ATC tower provided an aerial view of flight line operations, allowing guests a first hand opportunity to see one the wing’s air refuelers take flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing hosted key community partners from Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT), Feb. 6, 2025.



The tour brought 20 members of the state organization onto the installation to connect with Airmen and gain insight on the impact of MacDill’s more than 11,000 service members on the local community.



During the tour, FDOT members received an in-depth briefing on the 6th ARW’s upcoming transition from the KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46 Pegasus, engaged with 6th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections technicians, saw an aerial view of the flight line from atop one of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels storage containers, stepped inside the 6th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower and discussed unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications with members of OWT Global.



“We appreciate your service to our nation and it was an honor to spend time with each of you,” shared Timothy Drawhorn, FDOT roadway engineer supervisor III. “You are excellent representatives for our country. Our tour to MacDill AFB was every bit as good as we had built it up to be. So many of our staff were so excited the day before the tour in anticipation. You did not disappoint!”



Tours like these serve as a bridge between MacDill AFB and their local counterparts, connecting service members from across the installation with key stakeholders within the community.



Daniel Laurcello, FDOT District VII roadway engineer, echoed Drawhorn’s sentiment: “our experience reiterated we have the world’s finest military with great dedicated individuals. It was great to see the teamwork and different elements of the U.S. Air Force. The FDOT shares similarities of being a large organization with many different and unique moving parts. The successful work of all the interworking parts are critical to the mission of our missions.”