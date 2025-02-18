III MIG | 7th Comm. Bn.'s Comraderie in the Community

Photo By Cpl. Kira Ducato | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ronaldo Gomez, left, Lance Cpl. Anthony Williams, right,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Kira Ducato | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ronaldo Gomez, left, Lance Cpl. Anthony Williams, right, and U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sean Frantzis rake fallen leaves during a volunteer event at Hikarigaoka Nursing Home, Okinawa, Japan, January 16, 2025. The volunteer event encompasses the lasting relationship between 7th Comm. Bn. and the Ginoza family, strengthening the bridge between U.S. servicemembers and the local Japanese public. Gomez, a native of Texas, is a network administrator. Williams, a native of California, is a transmissions system operator. Frantzis is a native of Florida. All are with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kira Ducato) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, JAPAN— Throughout the Marine Corps, Marines are taught to be stewards of the communities and their populations. Even thousands of miles away from their homes, the Marines of 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group stand as a prime example of this concept by devoting their service to the local community. From commanders down to the lowest ranks, the Marines of 7th Comm. Bn. participate in cultural exchanges, ceremonial events, community services, and volunteer opportunities to uphold the legacy of comradery and friendship with the local population of Okinawa. 7th Comm. Bn. specifically holds a 34-year relationship with the Ginoza family; a local family who supports community relations and hosts events within their facilities.



“We're really a part of this community as guests, and we should cherish the fact that the Okinawan people have us here as friends. I think that making sure that we are being good neighbors is incredibly important,” said Lt. Col. Stephanie Mafrici, the commanding officer of 7th Comm. Bn., III MIG.



Mafrici is the one of 7th Comm. Bn.’s many commanders to carry on the friendship with the Ginoza family. The relationship started in the 90’s with volunteer work at the Ginoza’s nursing home and has carried on from commander to commander to ensure our community ties are strong with our Okinawan hosts.



“For the past 30 years we’ve had this friendship. So, we truly appreciate all the efforts and support from Marines. We never take it for granted that they are spending their time working hard. So, in return we just like to simply do good things for the Marines and for 7th Comm.,” said Mrs. Ayako Ginoza, the current Ginoza family representative and nursing-home owner, “I’d just like to mention our appreciation from the bottom of our heart. For previous CEOs coming back, including, XO, sergeants major and chaplains, that kept maintaining great friendships with us. They always keep us in their mind.” [Translated from Japanese].



Every two weeks, 7th Comm. Bn. has provided various community services to the nursing home from clean-up to lawn mowing, raking leaves, or any other type of assistance that they need at the nursing home and the surrounding area for the residents.



Although volunteering is a great way to help out their local friends, 7th Comm. Bn. also includes the Ginoza family in events and celebrations to show appreciation for the family.



“Almost every month we have an event where we invite the family out to celebrate with us. They just got the opportunity to see our relief and appointment for our outgoing and incoming battalion sergeant majors. We make sure that we attend any of their ceremonies as well,” said Mafrici.



The opportunities given by this friendship are not only beneficial to the community but to the individual Marines as well. U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Drake De Bartolo, a network administrator with 7th Comm. Bn., commonly volunteers for events held by the Ginoza family.



Recently, De Bartolo has spent his time educating and assisting at PACE Yamazato Lebra Nursery, as well as providing landscaping help at Hikarigaoka Nursing Home, both located in Okinawa, Japan. These community opportunities were made available due to the strong friendship between 7th Comm. Bn. and the Ginoza family.



“You really just get to experience the culture,” said De Bartolo, “There's this Japanese traditional word, I may say it wrong, but it's ‘ikigai’. It basically means to serve with purpose, to serve the community and those around you. And I think volunteering really invokes that for me. I get in here and I come out the other side a better person. I feel like I serve the community. I feel like I saw the opportunity and took it and genuinely came out a more peaceful person.”



Marines with 7th Comm. Bn. are the lead examples of being a good neighbor in our community. Their 34-year friendship with the Ginoza family bridges the gap between servicemembers and Okinawan locals every day. They strive not only to help the community but to expand the knowledge of cultures and traditions between the two nations while giving thanks to our hosts.







