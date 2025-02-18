Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFEC commander tours 733d Air Mobility Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team toured the 733d Air Mobility Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025.

    The squadron showcased the innovative solutions Airmen came up with in order to mitigate difficulties with infrastructure and environmental challenges, such as installing ramps for better maneuverability, but also highlighted the support Airmen need to better carry out the mission.

    During the tour, Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson coined seven Airmen assigned to the 733d AMS for outstanding achievements and service:

    Capt. Guadalupe Lopez, aerial port operations officer
    Master Sgt. Erin Lukemire, production superintendent
    Tech. Sgt. Garrett Qualls, assistant support section chief
    Tech. Sgt. Mason Cudd, unit deployment manager
    Staff Sgt. Anaz Bose, client systems technician
    Senior Airman Ashley Hamilton, air freight specialist
    Senior Airman Jared Bodenbender, passenger service agent

    “We are very grateful that our achievements and hard work are being recognized,” said Tech. Sgt. Garrett Qualls, 733d AMS assistant support section chief. “It was an honor to contribute to the tour and highlight the work we do here.”

