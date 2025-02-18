USAFEC commander tours 733d Air Mobility Squadron

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team toured the 733d Air Mobility Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025.



The squadron showcased the innovative solutions Airmen came up with in order to mitigate difficulties with infrastructure and environmental challenges, such as installing ramps for better maneuverability, but also highlighted the support Airmen need to better carry out the mission.



During the tour, Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson coined seven Airmen assigned to the 733d AMS for outstanding achievements and service:



Capt. Guadalupe Lopez, aerial port operations officer

Master Sgt. Erin Lukemire, production superintendent

Tech. Sgt. Garrett Qualls, assistant support section chief

Tech. Sgt. Mason Cudd, unit deployment manager

Staff Sgt. Anaz Bose, client systems technician

Senior Airman Ashley Hamilton, air freight specialist

Senior Airman Jared Bodenbender, passenger service agent



“We are very grateful that our achievements and hard work are being recognized,” said Tech. Sgt. Garrett Qualls, 733d AMS assistant support section chief. “It was an honor to contribute to the tour and highlight the work we do here.”

