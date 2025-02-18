159th Maintenance Group conducts change of command ceremony and promotion

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe | Col. Jesse Hasenkampf is pinned colonel by his son Evan and daughter Ava in a joint...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe | Col. Jesse Hasenkampf is pinned colonel by his son Evan and daughter Ava in a joint change of command and promotion ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Jan 11. Hasenkampf enlisted in the Louisiana Air National Guard in 2003 as a security forces journeyman, later commissioned in 2006 then continued to assume command of the 159th Maintenance Squadron in 2011. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe) see less | View Image Page

BELLE CHASSE, La. – Lt. Col. Jesse L. Hasenkampf assumed command of the 159th Maintenance Group (MXG) of the Louisiana Air National Guard and was promoted to colonel during a formal joint ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Jan. 11.



Hasenkampf enlisted in the LA ANG as a security forces journeyman before being selected as an officer candidate for the 159th Fighter Wing. He commissioned in 2006 from the Academy of Military Science at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, earning distinguished graduate honors.



In 2008, Hasenkampf graduated from the F-15 Basic Qualification Course at Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base, Oregon, and was assigned to the 122nd Fighter Squadron. His previous assignments include serving as the 159th FW executive officer and holding multiple squadron command positions before taking command of the 159th MXG.



“Since I started in the maintenance group, I’ve had phenomenal officer mentors that have always pushed me to be my best, looked for opportunities to develop me, and continued to challenge me in diverse ways,” Hasenkampf said. “As the maintenance squadron commander, as a young captain with essentially no maintenance background, the chiefs in that squadron poured into me their experience, high expectations, relentlessness, poise, expertise… and sometimes sarcasm.”



Brig. Gen. Shawn Coco, assistant adjutant general-Air of the Louisiana National Guard, who presided over the ceremony, expressed gratitude for Hasenkampf’s service and confidence in his ability to fulfill the role of colonel and effectively lead the maintenance group.



Outgoing commander Col. Ignacio Assaf is stepping into his new role as the deputy wing commander. Assaf expressed confidence in Hasenkampf’s ability to lead, mentor Airmen, and support the Wing’s mission.



Hasenkampf said he is eager to take on his new responsibilities and is committed to upholding Air Force values as he steps into the rank of colonel.