La. Air Guard’s 159th Medical Group participates in Tropic Care 2024

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Levi Ewer, a medical technician at the 159 Medical Group, checks a patient's blood pressure during Tropic Care 2024 at Kapa'a Middle School in Kauai, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. Tropic Care Kauai 2024 is an Innovative Training Event partnered with the Hawaii Department of Health that grants service members the ability to get real world training while also providing critical healthcare services to an underserved community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe)

KAUAI, Hawaii – Approximately 40 Airmen with the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Medical Group combined forces with the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, Navy, Navy Reserve and Marine Corps Reserve to participate in the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program called Tropic Care 2024 in Kauai, Hawaii, June 12-20.



Tropic Care 2024, partnered with the Hawaii Department of Health, grants service members the ability to receive real world, hands-on training while providing critical healthcare services to an underserved community. During the training, service members provide essential medical services to include physical exams, dental, optometry, dermatology, veterinarian and mental health treatment to the community.



Maj. Alisha Mahfouz, 159th MDG provider and assistant officer in charge, played an integral part in the planning of Tropic Care 2024. Her role was to assist in the planning and execution of essential military training on expeditionary medical services as well as ensuring patients received the care they needed.



“The goals of Tropic Care 2024 are to enhance readiness while offering otherwise unattainable healthcare to the local population. The training aspect of this mission is important because it validates that service members of all branches possess the abilities to provide care in a non-standard clinical environment,” said Mahfouz. “The opportunity to participate in Tropic Care 2024 allowed the 159th MDG to work alongside the joint services and intra-agency to deliver medical care in a real world setting thereby enhancing their practical clinical skills.”



Senior Master Sgt. Cherie White, the 159th MDG IRT mission lead, asserted that the unit has exceeded all expectations in training and clinical services.



“They have integrated themselves into all aspects of the mission, both large and small, doing whatever was needed without complaint. Our members have truly embodied the concept of service before self and excellence in all that they do,” said White. “What stood out to me was watching [our] Airmen provide medical treatment as compassionate and empathetic human beings. I believe [our] Airmen received as much as they gave and were humbled by the need and gratitude of the community.”



During Tropic Care 2024, Airmen with the 159th MDG embedded into joint force medical services and worked with the community, allowing them to learn critical skills and strengthen their medical expertise.



Tech. Sgt. Levi Ewer, aerospace medical services technician and a former active-duty service member, was previously stationed in Oahu. He relishes the fact that he gets to be in Hawaii again and feels honored to be able to come to Kauai and provide medical care to the people of the island.



“It’s great to be around the local people and see the gratitude that they have for the work we are doing, and it’s really humbling,” said Ewer. “It’s small things like how friendly everyone is…we had an [elderly woman] come in to receive care and she was super happy and super grateful to be here and said thank you about six to seven different times and handed out handmade leis to me and the providers.”



Tropic Care 2024 provides service members an opportunity to connect with local communities and gain mission essential training and skills that enhance personal and unit readiness. The 159th MDG is honored to be involved with Tropic Care 2024 and looks forward to future missions.