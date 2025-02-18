International Fellows Learn about Landpower in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Sgt. Daniel Lopez | Fort Shafter, Hawaii - U.S. Army War College International fellows visiting the United...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Lopez | Fort Shafter, Hawaii - U.S. Army War College International fellows visiting the United States Army Pacific headquarters Feb. 19, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. This visit is intended to deepen their understanding of the crucial role partnerships play in regional deterrence as part of the Pathways program as Australian Army Major General Scott A. Winter explains the intentions behind Pathways to the attendees. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The United States Army War College International Fellows visited the U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters on February 19, 2025. The intention of the visit is to gain critical insight into leadership and strategic decision making in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly regarding land power, deterrence, and logistics. This visit provided the Fellows with a deeper understanding of how partnership is the key to the regional challenges and the role military leaders play in addressing them.



Visits with key partners and allied senior military officers from across the globe offer valuable exposure to how national policies are communicated and implemented within the partnering countries to achieve similar objectives. It also highlighted, the significant responsibilities military leaders have in developing, training, resourcing equipping and sustaining forces in the Indo Pacific region.



“The relationships that we build here at USARPAC by going forward, spending time alongside allies and partners and building relationships into friendships based on genuine mutual trust is a critical component of what we do,” said Maj. Gen. Scott A. Winter, USARPAC Deputy Commanding General-Strategy and Plans, “The security of the region depends on the relationships between all of our nations.”



The visit was designed to facilitate the Fellows’ understanding of the key players and responsibilities involved in the coordination and defense of the Indo-Pacific, which remains an area of immense geopolitical significance. Winter emphasized the role of land power, “Land power in this region is absolutely critical, and it has been for a long time. It is a key component in the security architecture that keeps the Indo Pacific safe, free, and open, protecting national sovereignty.”



Through this program, the International Fellows gain comprehensive knowledge of military concepts, doctrine, and theater-level strategies that they will apply in their home countries. “Armies are about people. Teams are based on people who have a shared understanding of the risks and have mutual respect; everything that we do aims to be done through allies and partners,” said Winter.



Events like this underscores the importance of fostering international collaboration and enhancing the readiness of military leaders from around the world. By providing these leaders with firsthand experience and perspectives on regional security, the United States Army aims to ensure they are prepared to manage complex security challenges and contribute to a stable, secure global environment.