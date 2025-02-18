Holloman unveils First Term Officer Course

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – New officers serving in their first year of duty received career and resource advice during the new First Term Officer Course, Feb. 3-4, 2025.



At FTOC, 10 junior officers heard from experienced commissioned, enlisted and civilian personnel. The topics ranged from lifestyle resources for work and home, to better interactions with experienced enlisted personnel.



“This course can help shape the view of these officers’ career fields,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander. “Moving forward, they will be able to take care of themselves as well as those who work with them.”



Unlike its First Term Enlisted Course counterpart, FTOC is designed to give officers who may have commissioned through various ways a common basis from which to start work at their first duty station.



Eric Hendrickson, 49th Wing Prevention and Response director, has served with new officers at many levels of leadership before retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. He believes FTOC will have a positive impact on their first leadership experience.



“They think about functions and resources for themselves when they first arrive,” said Hendrickson. “Now, they have to see themselves as leaders so they can take care of their people if and when they need to.”



A topic that many of the officers who attended was effective ways to interact with enlisted and civilian personnel, some of whom are older and more experienced.



“FTOC guest speakers provided a wealth of information that will benefit both myself and my Airmen,” said 2nd Lt. Jervey Cheveallier, 54th Operations Support Squadron officer in charge of Viper ops. “This course has given me a jumpstart on understanding things that would have otherwise taken time, trial and error.”



The initial course format will take place every six months. The course may be updated as the Air Force continues to reoptimize for Great Power Competition.

