159th Fighter Wing Holds Deployment Ceremony for 214th Engineering Installation Squadron

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 214th Engineering Installation Squadron stand for recognition during a deployment ceremony at Belle Chasse Academy, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Sept. 7. The 214th EIS designs, installs and maintains communication and information systems for military operations and will support Operation Spartan Shield while deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe)

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Around 20 Airmen from the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 214th Engineering Installation Squadron were honored in a deployment ceremony held at Belle Chasse Academy at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Sept. 7.



The 214th EIS is responsible for designing, installing and maintaining communication and information systems for military operations. The unit provides critical support for deployed forces, emergency response efforts and system upgrades to ensure secure and reliable communications. The squadron will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



Distinguished guests included Brig. Gen. Shawn Coco, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general-Air; Brig. Gen. Sean Conroy, LANG chief of staff-Air; Lt. Col. Daniel Harlow, LANG director of staff-Air; Col. David Anderson, 159th Fighter Wing commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, LANG command senior enlisted leader; Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Herty, LANG state command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Cooper, 159th FW command chief.



Coco, the presiding official at the ceremony, thanked the Airmen and their families for their selfless service and encouraged the families of deploying Airmen to use the resources available to them as needed.



“Thank you so much for being here to support our Airmen as we prepare them to deploy in support of our country,” Coco said. “When our Airmen deploy, things will inevitably come up, and you will need support. Don’t be afraid to ask for the help you need. To our Airmen, I want to thank you for your professionalism, and I want you to realize that your service and deployment overseas promote American strength and support to our allies and partners. There is nothing that makes me prouder than being able to serve our country.”



Lt. Col. Daren Burns, commander of the 214th EIS, thanked each deploying service member for their unwavering service to the Nation and expressed special gratitude to their families, commending their strength as the Airmen prepared for overseas deployment.



“We gather to recognize the courage, commitment and dedication from the great men and women of the 214th,” Burns said. “You have trained relentlessly, and now you stand ready to apply your skills, knowledge and values in the most demanding environments. To our families, we know the sacrifice of a deployment extends beyond those in uniform. The strength you show in their absence is a testament to your own courage. We are grateful for your patience, understanding and the love you provide to our deploying members.”



The LA ANG continues to reaffirm its commitment to supporting and defending the Nation, while strengthening partnerships with allies, enhancing global security, and upholding the core values of integrity, service and excellence.