Louisiana Air National Guard promotes two to Colonel at 159th Fighter Wing

Col. Philip Trupiano, 159th Mission Support Group commander, is promoted during a ceremony held by the 159th Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. Aug. 3, 2024. Trupiano, the newly appointed 159th MSG commander, looks forward to his responsibilities of his new role and is committed to upholding the Air Force values in his new rank of colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe)

Brig. Gen. Sean Conroy, chief of air staff; Col. Daniel Harlow, director of staff-air; Col. Augusto Villalaz, Louisiana National Guard director of the joint staff; Col. David Anderson, 159th Fighter Wing commander; Chief Master Sgt. Brian Cooper, command chief of the 159th Fighter Wing; and many other distinguished commanders, chiefs and senior leaders were in attendance.



Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana and the presiding official of the promotion ceremonies, thanked the families of the promoted service members and honored them for their continued sacrifice and support.



"In the US military, only one or two percent of any U.S. service member make it to the rank of colonel," said Friloux. "You've done a wonderful job along with the help of your family. I know you're up to the challenge, and I look forward to you doing a great job as colonel."



Col. Philip Trupiano, the newly appointed 159th Mission Support Group commander, looks forward to his new role and the responsibilities it brings. He is committed to upholding the Air Force values as he steps into his new rank of colonel.



"Today has been a humbling and proud day in my life and career. Standing before you today fills me with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility," said Trupiano. "I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to those who have supported me throughout this journey, most importantly my family. To my mentors, your belief in my potential made this achievement possible. You've taught me the true meaning of leadership, integrity and service. This promotion is a reflection of a collective effort of so many incredible individuals."



Col. Yvette Yarbrough, staff judge advocate officer of the LAANG, thanked her family and friends for their support throughout her 19 years in the military and continued support as she takes on more responsibility in her new rank.



Yarbrough expressed gratitude to her husband for his unwavering support in their dual-military family and to her sons for their sacrifice as she committed herself to the State and Nation. She thanked her mentors for their guidance throughout her career and said she is incredibly honored to be promoted and will continue to further her commitment to the LAANG.



Trupiano and Yarbrough now serve the LANG as colonels, continuing to maintain mission readiness and demonstrating their commitment to supporting the mission with excellence and dedication.