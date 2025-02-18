USACE Omaha District inspires next generation of engineers

Photo By Andrew Nystrom | Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District answer students’...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Nystrom | Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District answer students’ questions during the 2025 Engineering Workshop, hosted by USACE Omaha District in partnership with the Society of American Military Engineers, Omaha Post STEM Program in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Feb. 13, 2025. The event introduced middle school and high school students to careers in engineering and construction through interactive activities and mentorship from industry professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew Nystrom) see less | View Image Page

Elkhorn, Nebraska – More than 150 middle and high school students got a hands-on introduction to the world of engineering and construction at the 2025 Engineering Workshop, Feb. 13, 2025, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District in partnership with the Society of American Military Engineers Omaha Post STEM Program.



Held in Elkhorn, Nebraska, the workshop offered an immersive experience into the diverse world of engineering. The day kicked off with an energizing keynote address by Dustin Davis, Omaha District deputy chief of construction, who shared insights into the mission and impact of USACE, emphasizing the critical role engineers play in shaping the world.



“Every year, this event is an opportunity to inspire future engineers, showcase the vital work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and, most importantly, have fun,” Davis said. “We hope you leave today with a greater appreciation for engineering, a deeper understanding our mission and maybe even a new passion for problem-solving.”



For many students, the workshop was more than just an event – it was a launchpad for their aspirations and dreams. By engaging in hands-on activities, networking with industry professionals, and seeing real-world engineering applications in action, the students walked away with a deeper understanding of science, technology, engineering and math careers and an increased enthusiasm for problem-solving and innovation.



“This workshop is about more than just learning, it’s about inspiring the next generation of engineers, builders and innovators who will tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” said Brendan Kight, Omaha District chief of construction. “Seeing these students embrace engineering principles with such passion and creativity is truly exciting.”



Kight and Davis were two of 13 Omaha District professionals who engaged with the students, lending expert firsthand knowledge from across various engineering disciplines. Other attendees included:



• Lindsay Jaszkowiak, Civil Engineer

• John Farag, Structural Engineer

• Rilee Potter, Project Engineer

• Trish Lambert, Civil Engineer

• Braeden Paiz, Civil Engineer

• Scott Therkildson, Construction Control Representative

• Nolan Choquette, Hydraulic Engineer

• Jack Sewell, Engineer

• Kelley Daniels, Strategic Integration Manager

• Brandon Sellers, Senior Project Engineer

• Lucas Kirkpatrick, Electrical Engineer



These professionals provided mentorship, answered questions and showcased the career opportunities available in engineering, construction and environmental sciences.



One of the highlights of the overall event was a marble run competition, where students put their problem-solving skills to the test. Working in teams, participants used only paper and masking tape to design and construct a free-standing roller coaster, with at least one full loop, to see whose marble would go furthest.



The competition in both the middle and high school divisions was fierce, with students demonstrating their creativity and structural ingenuity. In the final high school showdown, the winning team from Gretna East High School emerged victorious with their marble traveling 39 feet.



In the middle school division competition, a combined team of middle schoolers from Logan Middle School and Lewis and Clark Middle School won with their marble traveling 34 feet. Both achievements showcased the students’ engineering skills and teamwork.



The USACE Omaha District remains committed to its mission of mentorship and community engagement, ensuring young minds have the resources and support needed to explore STEM careers. Events like Engineering Workshop 2025 serve as a testament to the power of education, hands-on experience and teamwork in preparing students for future success.