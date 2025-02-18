Blazing a Trail of Readiness: Kirtland Fire Department Showcases Cutting-Edge Training

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Ensuring readiness to protect lives and critical assets remains a top priority for the Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services team. Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 Air Base Wing command chief, witnessed this dedication firsthand during a recent visit to the department.



During the visit, Power and Cooper explored the department’s advanced training tools and life-saving equipment, reinforcing leadership’s commitment to equipping first responders with state-of-the-art resources. The tour highlighted innovations such as the FLAIM Systems virtual reality (VR) simulator, which provides firefighters with realistic fire suppression training in high-risk environments without real-world exposure to danger.



“This technology allows us to safely and effectively train for complex emergency scenarios,” said Jaime Jimenez, Kirtland Fire Emergency Services fire chief. “It’s a little stiff, but if you can do it on the simulation manikin, you can do it in a real-world situation.”



The Fire Emergency Services team also demonstrated its use of the SMART STAT Advanced High-Fidelity Simulation Manikin, a tool that enables personnel to practice emergency medical procedures in realistic settings. The 377 ABW funded the $103,000 purchase of the manikin, demonstrating its commitment to providing first responders with the latest training technology to enhance emergency preparedness.







The integration of such advanced training aids ensures firefighters are prepared to respond effectively to emergencies on base and in surrounding communities.







"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our training methods and adopt new technology that will help us respond more efficiently and effectively," Jimenez added. "The support we receive from leadership makes a significant impact on our ability to stay ahead of evolving challenges."







Power and Cooper engaged with firefighters to discuss their experiences, challenges, and commitment to mission readiness. The visit underscored the Air Force’s emphasis on innovation in modern firefighting and how emerging technologies enhance operational capabilities.



Since 1994, Battalion Chief Evelio Nandin, one of the longest-serving members of Kirtland Fire Emergency Services, has played a vital role in keeping the department at the forefront of emergency response training. With 101 team members, the department continues to evolve by integrating new technologies and strengthening its readiness posture.



“Our goal is to continuously improve our capabilities through innovation and training,” Nandin said. “With strong leadership support and the latest tools, we ensure the safety of our personnel and the success of critical Air Force operations.”



The department’s commitment to cutting-edge training and mission readiness reinforces its vital role in supporting Kirtland Air Force Base and the surrounding community.

