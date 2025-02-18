LEAD employee’s organ donation decision saves two lives

Photo By Taylor Mayberry | CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Justin Johnson, commodity manger, Letterkenny Army Depot, keeps...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Mayberry | CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Justin Johnson, commodity manger, Letterkenny Army Depot, keeps memories of his liver donation in a frame. In a feat that exemplifies the Army Value of personal courage, Justin Johnson, Letterkenny Army Depot’s Directorate of Strategic Management commodity manager, made a decision to donate part of his liver, which saved two lives in late 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – In a feat that exemplifies the Army Value of personal courage, Justin Johnson, Letterkenny Army Depot’s Directorate of Strategic Management commodity manager, made a decision to donate part of his liver, which saved two lives in late 2024.



After seeing a social media post about his cousin, Jamie Allen, needing a liver transplant, Johnson knew that he wanted to help. “He needs a liver, and the boys need their dad,” read the repost.



Driven by his Catholic faith and dedication to his family, Johnson explained, “My patron saint is Saint Joseph, the patron saint of fathers. No matter what job I hold or what I do with my life, being a husband and father comes first. If I could help, I wasn’t going to let those two boys lose their father.”



After discussing the situation with his wife, she immediately supported him, asking, “When are you calling the hospital?” With her encouragement and support, Johnson took the steps necessary to become a donor. “I have always been an organ donor; it’s on my license. But the idea of being a living donor had never crossed my mind. I knew nothing about it,” he said.



Johnson and his wife kept his decision private as he worked on becoming healthy for the donation. His biggest fear is leaving his children unprepared, a fear that his cousin had to live with every day.



A result in blood type revealed that Johnson was not a match for his cousin. However, Johnson’s medical staff found a solution through a ‘Paired Exchange’ at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital in Pittsburgh. Johnson donated to another recipient whose donor then matched with his cousin, saving two lives.



Johnson donated 60% of his liver and lost his gall bladder, which was connected to the liver portion needed. He is now part of a database where doctors can track his recovery and gather research to discover if certain traits affect recovery.



“This was the toughest thing I have ever done but the most rewarding,” said Johnson. “I learned a lot about my cousin, but more importantly, I learned a lot about myself in ways I couldn’t imagine. Jamie and I now consider each other brothers, having helped each other through recovery. I make sure to send him words of encouragement and tell him how proud I am of his new outlook on life.”



Before the surgery, Johnson discovered that the Department of Defense offers 30 days of paid leave for organ donations.



This time was crucial for his recovery, and he was supported by his team covering his work. “Mike Heckman has been the most supportive and understanding boss I could have ever hoped for. He has been in my corner since day one and has never pressured me to accelerate my return during my surgery leave. My team covering my work allowed me to detach myself from the job confidently,” remarked Johnson.



During his recovery, Johnson started creating songs about his experience and recovery. The experience made him stronger mentally and physically. He promised to get back into running and take better care of his physical health once he fully recovers.



According to UPMC, Johnson and Jamie’s livers are regenerating at a faster rate than average and are back to normal functionality. After a full recovery, Jamie is becoming a recovery advocate and plans to return to school to study the field.